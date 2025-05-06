Central Government Announces New Scheme for Road Accident Victims: Up to ₹1.5 Lakh in Free Treatment

Key Features of the Scheme Under this scheme, any person who is a victim of a road accident, whether an Indian citizen or a foreigner, will be able to receive free treatment up to a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh at any designated hospital across the country. This facility will be available for seven days from the date of the accident, to ensure that victims receive immediate and effective medical assistance. The main objective of the scheme is to ensure that no injured person is deprived of timely treatment due to financial constraints or complex procedures.

Scope of the Scheme This scheme will cover all types of road accidents, whether related to motor vehicles or caused by other reasons. For this, the government has created a network of hospitals across the country, including both government and private hospitals. These hospitals will be registered under the scheme and will be authorised to provide cashless treatment. The cost of treatment will be borne by the government, for which a transparent and digital system is being developed.

Emphasis on a Simple Process The scheme places special emphasis on making the treatment process simple and transparent. For this, an online portal and helpline number will be established where victims or their families can obtain necessary information. In addition, police and emergency services will be trained to coordinate with hospitals immediately after an accident, so that injured people can receive medical care as soon as possible.

Objective and Significance of the Scheme According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, millions of road accidents occur in India every year, in which thousands of people lose their lives and many others are seriously injured. In many cases, the condition of the victims worsens due to lack of timely treatment. The main goal of this scheme is to provide immediate medical assistance to victims during the ‘golden hour’ (the first hour after the accident), as medical assistance provided during this time significantly increases the chances of saving lives.

Relief from Economic Burden This scheme will act as a social security cover for road accident victims. It will not only help save their lives but will also reduce the economic burden on their families. While the benefits of the scheme will be available to everyone, regardless of their economic status, gender, religion, or region.