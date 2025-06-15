scriptCentral Government Extends Aadhaar Update Deadline by One Year | Latest News | Patrika News
Central Government Extends Aadhaar Update Deadline by One Year

The deadline for Aadhaar updates has been extended by one year. The central government had previously set the deadline for 14 June 2025. Demographic details can now also be filled online.

Jun 15, 2025 / 05:48 pm

Patrika Desk

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates by one year. Aadhaar cards can now be updated for free until 14 June 2026. The central government had previously set the deadline for 14 June 2025. UIDAI stated that this extension of the free online service until 14 June 2026 benefits millions of Aadhaar cardholders. UIDAI also clarified that this free service is only available on the myAadhaar portal.

Deadline for Free Aadhaar Updates Extended for the Fifth Time

The deadline for free Aadhaar updates has been extended for the fifth time. Initially extended for six months, then thrice for three months each, this time it has been extended by a full year. UIDAI stated that this will benefit individuals who received their Aadhaar cards ten years ago. However, only demographic details can be updated online through this free Aadhaar update service. Interested individuals can update their details themselves by visiting the official myAadhaar website.

How to Upload Documents Online

First, visit the UIDAI website. Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP. Then, click on the ‘Document Update’ option. Scan and upload proof of identity and address (such as Aadhaar card, ration card, voter ID, electricity bill, etc.). Finally, click ‘Submit’. This process requires no fee.

For These Updates, You Must Visit an Aadhaar Centre

UIDAI stated that to update biometric information, such as fingerprints or iris scans, you must visit an Aadhaar data centre. A fee of ₹50 will be charged for each detail updated here. The authority also stated that mobile numbers will only be updated at Aadhaar centres. After updating the details, a service request number will be provided, indicating when the Aadhaar update will be completed.

Why is it Important to Update Your Aadhaar Card?

Updating your Aadhaar is essential to avail of government schemes. Inaccurate or outdated information can cause inconvenience in banking, pensions, LPG, ration cards, passports, and PAN linking services. Regularly reviewing identity and address documents helps prevent cloning and fraud.

