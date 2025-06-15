Central Government Extends Aadhaar Update Deadline by One Year

Deadline for Free Aadhaar Updates Extended for the Fifth Time The deadline for free Aadhaar updates has been extended for the fifth time. Initially extended for six months, then thrice for three months each, this time it has been extended by a full year. UIDAI stated that this will benefit individuals who received their Aadhaar cards ten years ago. However, only demographic details can be updated online through this free Aadhaar update service. Interested individuals can update their details themselves by visiting the official myAadhaar website.

How to Upload Documents Online First, visit the UIDAI website. Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP. Then, click on the ‘Document Update’ option. Scan and upload proof of identity and address (such as Aadhaar card, ration card, voter ID, electricity bill, etc.). Finally, click ‘Submit’. This process requires no fee.

For These Updates, You Must Visit an Aadhaar Centre UIDAI stated that to update biometric information, such as fingerprints or iris scans, you must visit an Aadhaar data centre. A fee of ₹50 will be charged for each detail updated here. The authority also stated that mobile numbers will only be updated at Aadhaar centres. After updating the details, a service request number will be provided, indicating when the Aadhaar update will be completed.