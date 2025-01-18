CG Train Cancelled: Tata-Bilaspur Express Cancelled for 15 Days

scriptCG Train Cancelled: Tata-Bilaspur Express Cancelled for 15 Days | Latest News | Patrika News
Among the cancelled trains is train number 18114, the Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express, which will be cancelled from 19 January to 1 February. Similarly, train number 18113, the Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express, will be cancelled from 20 January to 2 February.

RaigarhJan 18, 2025 / 12:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Chhattisgarh Train Cancelled
CG Train Cancelled: Significant infrastructure work requiring a power block between Ranchi and Tori on the South Eastern Railway’s Ranchi division in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, has led to the cancellation of several trains running through the South East Central Railway. Some trains will be diverted. Consequently, the Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express from Bilaspur will be cancelled from 19 January to 2 February.

CG Train Cancelled: Tata-Bilaspur Express Cancelled

CG Train Cancelled: This will cause further inconvenience to passengers. Many long-distance passenger trains are already running late due to cold waves and other reasons. This is causing difficulties for passengers. The cancellation of trains from the Bilaspur zone will add to these difficulties.
Furthermore, train number 13525, the Malda Town-Surat Express departing from Malda Town on 25 January, will be diverted via Kotshila-Muri-Chandil-Sini-Rourkela. Similarly, train number 07052, the Raxaul-Secunderabad Express departing from Raxaul on 21 and 28 January, will be diverted via Kotshila-Muri-Chandil-Sini-Rourkela. Passengers travelling on these trains will face inconvenience.

Local Passengers to Face Inconvenience

According to passengers, the Tatanagar Express running between Bilaspur and Tatanagar carries a large number of local passengers. This cancellation will cause significant hardship for local commuters. If the railway department had operated this train between Bilaspur and Jharsuguda instead of cancelling it, it would have provided relief to local passengers. However, the 15-day cancellation will cause the most inconvenience to passengers from smaller stations. These trains typically carry passengers engaged in business in villages. They will now have to travel by road, incurring additional financial burden.

