CG Train Cancelled: Tata-Bilaspur Express Cancelled for 15 Days

CG Train Cancelled: Tata-Bilaspur Express Cancelled CG Train Cancelled: This will cause further inconvenience to passengers. Many long-distance passenger trains are already running late due to cold waves and other reasons. This is causing difficulties for passengers. The cancellation of trains from the Bilaspur zone will add to these difficulties.

Among the cancelled trains is train number 18114, the Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express, which will be cancelled from 19 January to 1 February. Similarly, train number 18113, the Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express, will be cancelled from 20 January to 2 February.

Furthermore, train number 13525, the Malda Town-Surat Express departing from Malda Town on 25 January, will be diverted via Kotshila-Muri-Chandil-Sini-Rourkela. Similarly, train number 07052, the Raxaul-Secunderabad Express departing from Raxaul on 21 and 28 January, will be diverted via Kotshila-Muri-Chandil-Sini-Rourkela. Passengers travelling on these trains will face inconvenience.