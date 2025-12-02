Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

After Operation Sindoor setback, terror groups rise again in Pakistan with 72 launch pads, says BSF

Following Operation Sindoor, 72 launch pads have been prepared near the international border and the LoC in Pakistan. Read the full story to know what the BSF has said...

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Operation Sindoor: Terrorists present in Pakistan have once again started raising their heads after Operation Sindoor. With the help of the Pakistani army and ISI, terrorist organisations have prepared 72 launch pads near the international border and the LoC. These launch pads have been built in 'deep areas'. Revealing this, BSF DIG Vikram Kunwar said that we are ready to inflict heavy damage on the enemy upon receiving orders from the government.

Launch Pads Located Here

BSF DIG Vikram Kunwar stated that approximately 12 launch pads are operational in the deep areas of Sialkot and Zafarwal in Pakistan, while 60 other launch pads are active in different regions. Vikram Kunwar mentioned that these launch pads are not permanent and are usually active before terrorists attempt to infiltrate India. The BSF official added that there are currently no training camps near the international border.

JeM and LeT Training Together Now

DIG Kunwar informed that earlier, members of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba used to operate in separate areas. However, after Operation Sindoor, terrorists are being trained together. This allows any group to receive mixed training.

IG Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, stated that if the government orders the recommencement of Operation Sindoor, the BSF is fully prepared. He added that the BSF has gained experience in various conflicts such as the wars of 1965, 1971, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and Operation Sindoor, and can inflict more damage on the enemy than before if the need arises.

Heavy Damage During Operation Sindoor

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Indian Express, the DIG said that during Operation Sindoor, 118 Pakistani posts targeting BSF forward posts on the International Border and LoC in the Jammu province suffered heavy damage. He added that their surveillance systems were also destroyed.

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 08:55 am

English News / National News / After Operation Sindoor setback, terror groups rise again in Pakistan with 72 launch pads, says BSF

