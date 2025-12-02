After Operation Sindoor setback, terror groups rise again in Pakistan with 72 launch pads, says BSF

Operation Sindoor: Terrorists present in Pakistan have once again started raising their heads after Operation Sindoor. With the help of the Pakistani army and ISI, terrorist organisations have prepared 72 launch pads near the international border and the LoC. These launch pads have been built in 'deep areas'. Revealing this, BSF DIG Vikram Kunwar said that we are ready to inflict heavy damage on the enemy upon receiving orders from the government.