Chhath Puja 2024: Toxic foam in Yamuna sparks health concerns—Purvanchalis question how to take the holy dip

People’s question: how will we celebrate Chhath? Local social worker Hitashi Kaushik said, on the pollution of Yamuna, “70% of the contribution to Yamuna’s pollution comes from Delhiites, and when Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister, he had said that he would clean the Yamuna so much that he would take a dip in it himself. But, nothing like that is happening. Chhath is approaching, and the question is, how will people celebrate this festival?”

Large-scale corruption in the name of Yamuna cleaning Another social worker, Khwinder Singh Captain, said, “In Delhi, there are 31 water treatment plants, out of which 27 are not working, and there is large-scale corruption in the companies that have been given the contract. The Kejriwal government is not serious about it. They say they will clean the Yamuna, but they are not doing anything. They have ruined Delhi.”