Chhath Puja Bank Holiday: Check the list to see where banks will be closed

If you want to get any bank-related work done during Chhath Puja, check the holiday list first...

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Bank Holiday

Chhath Puja Bank Holiday (Image: Patrika)

Bank Holiday: October has brought a festive season to India. After the sparkle of Diwali, the holy festival of Chhath Puja has now begun. Chhath Mahaparv, known for the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Mai. People working with banks become a little cautious during Chhath Puja. According to the list of holidays issued by the RBI, banks will remain closed on October 27 and 28 in many states. If you wish to carry out any bank-related work, plan in advance.

Where Will Banks Remain Closed During Chhath

It is to be noted that the RBI has already released the list of bank holidays for October 2025. It states when banks will be closed in which state. Let's find out...

  • Bihar: Banks will remain closed in the state on October 27 and 28 due to evening and morning prayers.
  • Jharkhand: Banks will remain closed for two days in the state on October 27 and 28.
  • West Bengal: Banks will remain closed in the state only on October 27. It is the evening prayer on this day.

It is to be noted that banks will remain closed only in the respective states during Chhath Puja. Banks will continue to operate as usual in other parts of the country.

Four Consecutive Days of Holiday

In fact, banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will have a four-day consecutive holiday. Banks will be closed on October 25, the fourth Saturday of the month, and October 26, a Sunday. Additionally, due to the Chhath Puja holiday on October 27 and 28, banks will remain closed.

Banks to Remain Closed in Gujarat on October 31

Banks will remain closed in Gujarat on October 31 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. It is to be noted that in October 2025, there are a total of 21 bank holidays across the country due to festivals and weekends.

Which Services Will Remain Operational

During bank holidays, services such as online banking, ATM, mobile app, and UPI for fund transfer and bill payment will remain operational.

