Chhath Puja Bank Holiday: Check the list to see where banks will be closed

Bank Holiday: October has brought a festive season to India. After the sparkle of Diwali, the holy festival of Chhath Puja has now begun. Chhath Mahaparv, known for the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Mai. People working with banks become a little cautious during Chhath Puja. According to the list of holidays issued by the RBI, banks will remain closed on October 27 and 28 in many states. If you wish to carry out any bank-related work, plan in advance.