Chhath Puja Bank Holiday: Check the list to see where banks will be closed

Chhath Puja Bank Holiday (Image: Patrika)
Bank Holiday: October has brought a festive season to India. After the sparkle of Diwali, the holy festival of Chhath Puja has now begun. Chhath Mahaparv, known for the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Mai. People working with banks become a little cautious during Chhath Puja. According to the list of holidays issued by the RBI, banks will remain closed on October 27 and 28 in many states. If you wish to carry out any bank-related work, plan in advance.
It is to be noted that the RBI has already released the list of bank holidays for October 2025. It states when banks will be closed in which state. Let's find out...
It is to be noted that banks will remain closed only in the respective states during Chhath Puja. Banks will continue to operate as usual in other parts of the country.
In fact, banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will have a four-day consecutive holiday. Banks will be closed on October 25, the fourth Saturday of the month, and October 26, a Sunday. Additionally, due to the Chhath Puja holiday on October 27 and 28, banks will remain closed.
Banks will remain closed in Gujarat on October 31 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. It is to be noted that in October 2025, there are a total of 21 bank holidays across the country due to festivals and weekends.
During bank holidays, services such as online banking, ATM, mobile app, and UPI for fund transfer and bill payment will remain operational.
