Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed in Encounter

Following intelligence about Naxalite activity in the jungles, a police team successfully surrounded them, leading to the successful operation. Ammunition and weapons were recovered from the slain Naxalites, demonstrating the effectiveness of the state police's strategy against them. This action underscores the government and security forces' firm resolve against Naxalites and represents a crucial step towards maintaining peace in the state.

So far in 2025, Chhattisgarh police operations against Naxalites have yielded significant success. A total of 45 Naxalites have been killed this year, highlighting the strength of the ongoing campaigns to eradicate Naxalism in the state.

Key Events: 2 January 2025 – 5 Naxalites killed in Bijapur. 3 January 2025 – 3 Naxalites killed in the Kandesar area of Gariaband. 5 January 2025 – 5 Naxalites killed in Abujhmad, Narayanpur. 6 January 2025 – Naxalites detonated a vehicle on the Kuteru-Bodri road in Bijapur, resulting in the deaths of 8 DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel and a driver. 16 January 2025 – 20 Naxalites killed in an encounter between police and Naxalites on the Bijapur-Sukma border. These events indicate the high morale of the security forces and the sustained pressure on Naxalites in the state. However, this conflict has also exacted a heavy toll on the police forces.

Major Anti-Naxal Operations in 2024 Several major operations against Naxalites were conducted in Chhattisgarh in 2024, resulting in significant successes for the security forces. Many Naxalites were killed during these operations. Some key events are as follows: