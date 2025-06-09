scriptChhattisgarh: ASP martyred, two officers critically injured in Sukma IED blast | Latest News | Patrika News
Chhattisgarh: ASP martyred, two officers critically injured in Sukma IED blast

Konta Additional SP Akash Rao was martyred in the IED blast. He was returning to Konta after establishing a new camp towards Golapalli.

SukmaJun 09, 2025 / 01:32 pm

Patrika Desk

(Photo Patrika)

CG News: A Naxal attack has been reported from Sukma district. Naxals detonated an IED, destroying a police officer’s vehicle. Konta Additional SP Akash Rao was martyred in the IED blast. He was returning to Konta after establishing a new camp towards Golapalli. The Konta TI and SDOP were injured in the blast.
Police said they were returning after establishing a new camp on the Konta-Golapalli road. During this time, they were caught in an IED blast planted by Naxals and martyred. He was brought to the Konta health centre in an injured state, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Additional SP Akash was on foot patrol duty in the area. This was to prevent any Naxal incident in view of the Bharat Bandh called by the CPI (Maoist) on June 10.

ASP had gone to see a fire at Pokeland
This incident took place three kilometres from Konta. Naxals had set fire to a Poclain machine at a gravel quarry. After receiving information about this, the ASP went to the site with the TI when the blast occurred. Last night, police officers had reached the scene to investigate the arson incident at the quarry by Naxals. The Naxals had set fire to a Poclain machine at the quarry. During the investigation of this incident, Naxals targeted the security forces with a pre-planted IED. The officers arrived in a vehicle from Konta, later left the vehicle and were walking towards the gravel quarry when the blast suddenly occurred. Due to being in front, the ASP sustained serious injuries, both his legs were blown off, and the SDOP and TI were injured.

