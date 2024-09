Advice to amend the POCSO Act The Supreme Court has advised the central government to amend the POCSO Act by replacing the term “child pornography” with “Child Sexually Abusive and Exploitative Material” (CSAEM). The Madras High Court had said that downloading or viewing child pornography on one’s electronic device is not a crime. However, the POCSO Act and IT Act do not categorize it as a crime. Now, the SC has overturned this verdict.