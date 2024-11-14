Children’s Day: Why was it celebrated on 20th November instead of 14th November, know the importance and history

Why is Children’s Day celebrated? On ‘Children’s Day’ (Children’s Day 2024), children are showered with love, gifts, and affection. Schools across the country organize special programs and events for children. Many schools also organize debates, games, seminars, dance, music, speeches, and painting competitions.

‘Children are like buds in a garden’ It is worth mentioning that Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 in Allahabad, India. He was a great supporter of children’s rights and education, and he believed that every child is the future of the country. He appreciated children and believed that they are the real wealth of the nation. In one of his famous speeches, Nehru said that children are like buds in a garden and need to be nurtured with care and love, as they are the future citizens of the country.