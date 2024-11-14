scriptChildren’s Day: Why was it celebrated on 20th November instead of 14th November, know the importance and history | Latest News | Patrika News
Children’s Day: Why was it celebrated on 20th November instead of 14th November, know the importance and history

Children’s Day Quotes 2024: In India, every year on 14th November, ‘Children’s Day’ is celebrated. This day is celebrated to acknowledge and appreciate children because they are the future of the country.

In India, every year on 14th November, ‘Children’s Day’ is celebrated. This day is celebrated to acknowledge and appreciate children because they are the future of the country. Children’s Day is a tribute to Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Children were very dear to him, and that’s why he was called Chacha Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru believed that children are the real wealth of the nation.

Why is Children’s Day celebrated?

On ‘Children’s Day’ (Children’s Day 2024), children are showered with love, gifts, and affection. Schools across the country organize special programs and events for children. Many schools also organize debates, games, seminars, dance, music, speeches, and painting competitions.

‘Children are like buds in a garden’

It is worth mentioning that Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 in Allahabad, India. He was a great supporter of children’s rights and education, and he believed that every child is the future of the country. He appreciated children and believed that they are the real wealth of the nation. In one of his famous speeches, Nehru said that children are like buds in a garden and need to be nurtured with care and love, as they are the future citizens of the country.

What happened after Jawaharlal Nehru’s death?

In India, Children’s Day was initially celebrated on 20th November. This day is celebrated as Universal Children’s Day by the United Nations (UN) globally. After Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s death in 1964, the Indian parliament proposed to establish his birthday as the official Children’s Day in the country. Since then, November 14th has been celebrated as Children’s Day in India, in honor of the country’s first Prime Minister.

