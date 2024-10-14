scriptChirag Paswan Security: PM Modi’s Hanuman Chirag Paswan gets Z-category security, now 33 security personnel will be deployed for his security | Latest News | Patrika News
Chirag Paswan Security: PM Modi's Hanuman Chirag Paswan gets Z-category security, now 33 security personnel will be deployed for his security

The central government has made changes to the security of Union Minister Chirag Paswan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hanuman, Chirag Paswan, has been provided with Z-category security.

The central government has made changes to the security of Union Minister Chirag Paswan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hanuman, Chirag Paswan, has been provided with Z-category security. This decision was taken by the Central Home Ministry, which handed over the responsibility of his security to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). In Z-category security, 22-24 security personnel are deployed, including sharpshooters and trained commandos. The Home Ministry decides to provide security to anyone in India. It is worth noting that Chirag Paswan, the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, is a Member of Parliament from Jamui in Bihar.

Chirag Paswan gets Z-category security

Z-category security means that he will get 22-24 security personnel, including many sharpshooters. This security will be provided to him throughout the country during his travels. This step has been taken keeping in mind Chirag Paswan’s security requirements.

33 security personnel will be deployed for his security

Chirag Paswan has been provided with a highly extensive and robust security system under Z-category security, which will include a total of 33 security personnel. This security system will include:
10 Armed Guards: These guards will be deployed at his residence, taking responsibility for his security.
6 Personal Security Officers (PSO): These officers will be on 24/7 duty to ensure his security.
12 Commandos: These commandos will be deployed in three shifts as armed escorts, providing security during his travels.
2 Commandos on Surveillance Duty: These commandos will perform surveillance duties in shifts.
3 Drivers: They will be deployed 24/7 to ensure his transportation security.

National President of the Lok Jan Shakti Party

Chirag Paswan is a prominent face in Bihar politics, and after his father Ram Vilas Paswan, he is considered the most important leader of his party. Chirag Paswan is currently a Union Minister and the national president of the Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas). Keeping in mind his political activities and election preparations, this step has been taken to ensure his security. Chirag Paswan had formed an alliance with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and won all five seats allocated to him.

