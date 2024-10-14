Chirag Paswan Security: PM Modi’s Hanuman Chirag Paswan gets Z-category security, now 33 security personnel will be deployed for his security

Chirag Paswan gets Z-category security Z-category security means that he will get 22-24 security personnel, including many sharpshooters. This security will be provided to him throughout the country during his travels. This step has been taken keeping in mind Chirag Paswan’s security requirements.

33 security personnel will be deployed for his security Chirag Paswan has been provided with a highly extensive and robust security system under Z-category security, which will include a total of 33 security personnel. This security system will include:

10 Armed Guards: These guards will be deployed at his residence, taking responsibility for his security.

6 Personal Security Officers (PSO): These officers will be on 24/7 duty to ensure his security.

12 Commandos: These commandos will be deployed in three shifts as armed escorts, providing security during his travels.

2 Commandos on Surveillance Duty: These commandos will perform surveillance duties in shifts.

3 Drivers: They will be deployed 24/7 to ensure his transportation security.