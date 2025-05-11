Chota Rajan Acquitted in 21 Year Old Attempted Murder Case

Inside the Murder Case According to the case registered at Andheri police station in 2004, 6-7 individuals entered the businessman’s firm’s office and fired shots at an accountant present there. Chota Rajan was declared a wanted accused in this incident. The trial against him commenced after his extradition from Bali, Indonesia, in 2015. However, the special court acquitted Rajan due to insufficient evidence.

Numerous Other Cases Registered Chota Rajan is currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, Delhi, serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. Furthermore, several other criminal cases are pending against him. Despite this acquittal, his release from prison is unlikely due to these ongoing cases. This court decision once again highlights the lack of evidence in cases involving Chota Rajan, a pattern observed in some of his other cases as well.