17 December 2025,

Wednesday

National News

Christmas Flights to Goa See Price Drop Amid Shift in Travel Trends Due to Mountain Traffic Jams

Although Christmas and New Year are still some time away, people are already in a festive mood. Seeing traffic jams in the mountains, people are heading to other places for excursions.

3 min read
Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Flight (Image: Patrika)

Amidst preparations for Christmas and New Year celebrations, a peculiar travel trend is being observed this year. Flight fares, which usually skyrocket in the last week of December, are seeing a slight decrease this time. Specifically, fares for flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Goa have shown a decline compared to previous years. On the other hand, the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are packed with tourists' vehicles. The viral video of Rohtang Pass, showing vehicles crawling, is proof that a situation of 'overtourism' has arisen in the hills. In such a scenario, smart travellers have now changed their direction.

Traffic jams in the mountains, relief in the sky?

Experts in the travel industry believe that this year, people have opted for the hills (Driveable Getaways) by car instead of flights due to the fear of pollution (AQI) in North India. The simultaneous arrival of millions of people in the hills has led to traffic jams. Meanwhile, due to this slight 'shift' in demand for flights, airlines have kept fares low or have not increased them to attract last-minute bookings.

Airfare rates: The right time to visit Goa

According to data from leading travel portals (like MakeMyTrip, Ixigo, and Skyscanner), the one-way fare from Delhi and Mumbai to Goa for dates just before Christmas is lower than expected. While last year this fare was above ₹12,000 to ₹15,000, this year it is seen between ₹6,000 to ₹9,000.

Where is the best place for vacations?

If you don't want to ruin your Christmas by getting stuck in traffic jams, it is wise to avoid the mountains (Manali, Shimla, and Nainital) at this time. Instead, you can consider these options:

South Goa: If you seek peace, leave the crowds of North Goa and head to Palolem or Benaulim beaches in South Goa. Take advantage of the cheaper flights.

Rann of Kutch (Gujarat): The 'Rann Utsav' here is at its peak in December. It is an excellent offbeat destination.

Kerala: The weather in Munnar and Varkala is pleasant, and there isn't the same crowd as in North India.

Rajasthan (Jaisalmer/Udaipur): Rajasthan is an evergreen option for winter sun and royal hospitality.

Bookings for Goa as per Airways

According to the latest trends from airlines and travel portals:

Increase in Bookings: Goa flight bookings have seen an approximate 15% increase this December compared to last year. However, this is less compared to Rajasthan (35%) and Kerala.

Reason for being cheaper: Although bookings have increased, it is less than what airlines expected. Additionally, with the commencement of the new 'Mopa Airport' (Manohar International Airport), the number of flights has increased. Due to 'more supply and normal demand', flights are available at cheaper rates.

Trend: Tourists are now preferring 'last-minute bookings' (buying tickets a few days before the journey), so airlines are trying to fill seats by keeping prices low.

According to the Goa Tourism Department, how many tourists have arrived so far

According to recent data released by Goa's Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and the department:

Total Tourists (January-September 2025): In the first 9 months of this year, about 76.32 lakh (7.6 million) tourists have already visited Goa.

Domestic Tourists: 72.96 lakh

Foreign Tourists: 3.36 lakh

Tourist Growth Rate: There has been an overall increase of 6.2% in the number of tourists compared to last year.

December Estimate: The department believes that this figure will increase rapidly during Christmas and New Year, as hotel occupancy is around 70-80%.

Value for money tourism

Nevertheless, news like 'Goa is empty' on social media is not entirely true. Tourists are reaching there, but their pace is not as 'madly' fast as in previous years, which is a good sign for sensible travellers. The viral videos have alerted tourists. Instead of being part of the 'herd mentality', it is wise to choose places that are easy to reach. If the budget permits, opting for the seaside (Beach) or the desert instead of the mountains this time could prove to be a 'value for money' deal.

