Christmas Flights to Goa See Price Drop Amid Shift in Travel Trends Due to Mountain Traffic Jams

Nevertheless, news like 'Goa is empty' on social media is not entirely true. Tourists are reaching there, but their pace is not as 'madly' fast as in previous years, which is a good sign for sensible travellers. The viral videos have alerted tourists. Instead of being part of the 'herd mentality', it is wise to choose places that are easy to reach. If the budget permits, opting for the seaside (Beach) or the desert instead of the mountains this time could prove to be a 'value for money' deal.