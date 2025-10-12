CJI's Strong Statement on Deepfakes: Calls for Special Law, Emphasises Training for Girls

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai (Image: ANI)
Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai stated on Saturday that girls in the digital age are facing new challenges such as online harassment, cyberbullying, digital stalking, misuse of private data, and deepfakes. He emphasised the need for special laws to combat this growing threat and to train law enforcement agencies and policymakers. He said that digital technology should be a tool for empowerment, not exploitation. Protecting girls means securing their future in classrooms, workplaces, and on every screen.
Speaking at an event organised by the Juvenile Justice Committee and UNICEF India, the CJI said that despite constitutional and legal guarantees, many girls across the country are still deprived of their fundamental rights and basic necessities of life. Their safety is not just about protecting their bodies, but about liberating their souls. We must create a society where she can live with dignity, and pursue her dreams with education and equality. Quoting Rabindranath Tagore's poem, he said that as long as any girl in the country is living in fear, violence, or discrimination, Tagore's heaven of freedom remains incomplete.
Deepfake is a technology that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to create videos, audio, or images that appear real but are actually fake. This technology manipulates a person's face, voice, or behaviour to create misleading content. Deepfakes can be used for various purposes, from entertainment to malicious activities such as fake news, fraud, or defamation. It poses a threat to privacy and trust.
