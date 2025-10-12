CJI's Strong Statement on Deepfakes: Calls for Special Law, Emphasises Training for Girls

Speaking at an event organised by the Juvenile Justice Committee and UNICEF India, the CJI said that despite constitutional and legal guarantees, many girls across the country are still deprived of their fundamental rights and basic necessities of life. Their safety is not just about protecting their bodies, but about liberating their souls. We must create a society where she can live with dignity, and pursue her dreams with education and equality. Quoting Rabindranath Tagore's poem, he said that as long as any girl in the country is living in fear, violence, or discrimination, Tagore's heaven of freedom remains incomplete.