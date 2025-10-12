Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

CJI's Strong Statement on Deepfakes: Calls for Special Law, Emphasises Training for Girls

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai has made a statement regarding deepfakes. He said that a special law is needed for this.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

CJI BR Gavai

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai (Image: ANI)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai stated on Saturday that girls in the digital age are facing new challenges such as online harassment, cyberbullying, digital stalking, misuse of private data, and deepfakes. He emphasised the need for special laws to combat this growing threat and to train law enforcement agencies and policymakers. He said that digital technology should be a tool for empowerment, not exploitation. Protecting girls means securing their future in classrooms, workplaces, and on every screen.

Speaking at an event organised by the Juvenile Justice Committee and UNICEF India, the CJI said that despite constitutional and legal guarantees, many girls across the country are still deprived of their fundamental rights and basic necessities of life. Their safety is not just about protecting their bodies, but about liberating their souls. We must create a society where she can live with dignity, and pursue her dreams with education and equality. Quoting Rabindranath Tagore's poem, he said that as long as any girl in the country is living in fear, violence, or discrimination, Tagore's heaven of freedom remains incomplete.

What is Deepfake?

Deepfake is a technology that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to create videos, audio, or images that appear real but are actually fake. This technology manipulates a person's face, voice, or behaviour to create misleading content. Deepfakes can be used for various purposes, from entertainment to malicious activities such as fake news, fraud, or defamation. It poses a threat to privacy and trust.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

12 Oct 2025 11:20 am

English News / National News / CJI's Strong Statement on Deepfakes: Calls for Special Law, Emphasises Training for Girls

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

NPCI Launches Pilot for UPI Payments via ChatGPT

National News

CRPF Head Constable Martyred in IED Blast, Two Others Critically Injured

National News

Supreme Court May Lift Firecracker Ban for Five Days This Diwali in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR firecrackers ban
National News

Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand as National Vice President, Entrusting Him with New Party Responsibilities

लखनऊ बसपा रैली,मायावती रैली,बसपा मायावती रैली लाइव,कांशीराम की पुण्यतिथि,परिनिर्वाण दिवस,यूपी न्यूज,Lucknow BSP rally,Mayawati rally,BSP Mayawati rally live,Kanshi Ram's death anniversary,Parinirvana Diwas,UP News,आकाश आनंद
National News

Zubeen Garg death: Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg arrested

Zubeen Garg
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.