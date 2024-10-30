Clash between two groups over extramarital affair, 5 killed including 3 women, 5 abducted

The attackers killed five people, including three women, with sharp weapons while they were sleeping in their tents. The deceased have been identified as Chamu Bhola (25), Pundi Pawar (65), Subhash Pawar, Chanam Kumar Bhonsle (40), and Bhukya Kaila (56).

The incident took place on Tuesday night at around 10:30 pm in Gita Pada, Karmdihi, Sundargarh district. The police, led by DIG Brijesh Rai, SP Pratyush Diwakar, and SDPO HK Behra, reached the spot with a dog squad, and scientific, and technical teams and launched an investigation.

Five people, including three women, killed in clash The clash broke out between two groups over an alleged extra marital affair, resulting in the death of five people, including three women. The attackers abducted one woman and four children.

Five injured being treated Treatment of five people injured in the clash is underway at Sundargarh DHH. The injured told us that around four people attacked them with sharp weapons. DIG Brijesh Rai said that those who managed to escape saw the incident from a distance. The victims belong to nomadic tribes from Maharashtra.

Three women and two men killed The deadly attack took place on Tuesday night at around 10:30 pm, resulting in the death of three women and two men. According to the complainant, Avinash Pawar, from Wardha district in Maharashtra, the attackers abducted his wife, two children, and his sister-in-law’s two children.