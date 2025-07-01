Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

#WATCH | Morning visuals from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, where the water level in the River Beas has risen due to incessant heavy rainfall in the State. A ‘red alert’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in the district. pic.twitter.com/pgCJC8yIR9— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2025 285 Roads Closed, 34 Deaths in Himachal The state emergency operation centre stated that 285 roads in the state are closed due to heavy rainfall, including 129 in Mandi and 92 in Sirmaur. Additionally, 614 transformers and 130 water supply schemes have been disrupted. The emergency centre reported that 34 people have died in various incidents across the state. The state emergency operation centre stated that 285 roads in the state are closed due to heavy rainfall, including 129 in Mandi and 92 in Sirmaur. Additionally, 614 transformers and 130 water supply schemes have been disrupted. The emergency centre reported that 34 people have died in various incidents across the state.

For anyone planning to head towards Manali or Spiti next week—please keep a close check on weather updates. First spell of monsoon rains and parts of the national highway near Bahang, Manali have already been washed away. If any help is needed in Himachal , feel free to DM or ask… pic.twitter.com/1WbyZk2cQJ — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 25, 2025 Landslide on Badrinath Highway Heavy rainfall continues in Uttarakhand. On Monday, a landslide occurred near Satpuli on the Kotdwar-Badrinath highway. This resulted in the closure of the Meerut-Pauri NH. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for all 13 districts of the state. Additionally, a warning has been issued to stay away from rivers and streams.

Above-Normal Rainfall in Rajasthan Rajasthan has received above-normal rainfall so far. The average rainfall from June 1 to 29 is 50.7 mm, while 119.4 mm of rainfall has been recorded this year. The IMD has also issued a rainfall alert for all districts here.