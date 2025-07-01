Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

285 Roads Closed, 34 Deaths in Himachal The state emergency operation centre stated that 285 roads in the state are closed due to heavy rainfall, including 129 in Mandi and 92 in Sirmaur. Additionally, 614 transformers and 130 water supply schemes have been disrupted. The emergency centre reported that 34 people have died in various incidents across the state.
Landslide on Badrinath Highway Heavy rainfall continues in Uttarakhand. On Monday, a landslide occurred near Satpuli on the Kotdwar-Badrinath highway. This resulted in the closure of the Meerut-Pauri NH. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for all 13 districts of the state. Additionally, a warning has been issued to stay away from rivers and streams.
Above-Normal Rainfall in Rajasthan Rajasthan has received above-normal rainfall so far. The average rainfall from June 1 to 29 is 50.7 mm, while 119.4 mm of rainfall has been recorded this year. The IMD has also issued a rainfall alert for all districts here.
Alert Issued in Bihar The spell of rain may continue in Bihar for the next week. The Meteorological Department issued a warning today for 16 districts of Bihar. An orange alert has been issued for 13 districts, while a yellow alert has been issued for three districts. On Monday, the highest rainfall of 115.4 millimetres was recorded in Siwan.