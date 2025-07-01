scriptCloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states | Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states, scary scenes emerge | Latest News | Patrika News
Cloudburst in Himachal, Beas river swells, alert in several states

Rain continues across the country. Landslides are being reported in the hilly states due to heavy rainfall.

New DelhiJul 01, 2025 / 02:07 pm

Patrika Desk

Heavy Rain Himachal- (Photo: X)

The monsoon has arrived in all states of the country. This year, the Meteorological Department has predicted above-normal rainfall in July. Life has been disrupted in the hilly states due to heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department stated that cloudbursts occurred at four locations in Mandi district of Himachal. This has caused significant damage. The Beas River is in spate due to heavy rainfall. The IMD has advised people in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana to remain vigilant against floods.

285 Roads Closed, 34 Deaths in Himachal

The state emergency operation centre stated that 285 roads in the state are closed due to heavy rainfall, including 129 in Mandi and 92 in Sirmaur. Additionally, 614 transformers and 130 water supply schemes have been disrupted. The emergency centre reported that 34 people have died in various incidents across the state.

Landslide on Badrinath Highway

Heavy rainfall continues in Uttarakhand. On Monday, a landslide occurred near Satpuli on the Kotdwar-Badrinath highway. This resulted in the closure of the Meerut-Pauri NH. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for all 13 districts of the state. Additionally, a warning has been issued to stay away from rivers and streams.

Above-Normal Rainfall in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has received above-normal rainfall so far. The average rainfall from June 1 to 29 is 50.7 mm, while 119.4 mm of rainfall has been recorded this year. The IMD has also issued a rainfall alert for all districts here.

Alert Issued in Bihar

The spell of rain may continue in Bihar for the next week. The Meteorological Department issued a warning today for 16 districts of Bihar. An orange alert has been issued for 13 districts, while a yellow alert has been issued for three districts. On Monday, the highest rainfall of 115.4 millimetres was recorded in Siwan.

