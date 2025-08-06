Cloudburst in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh; Hundreds of Kailash Pilgrims Stranded

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, just a day after a similar incident in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, has caused flash floods. The cloudburst, which occurred in Tangling, Kinnaur, has stranded a large number of pilgrims on their way to Kailash Mansarovar. The 17th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) swiftly launched a rescue operation, evacuating hundreds of stranded pilgrims to safety. Debris and rocks swept down from the mountains by the floodwaters have blocked roads. Videos of the devastating event are rapidly circulating on social media.