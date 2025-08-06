6 August 2025,

Wednesday

National News

Cloudburst in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh; Hundreds of Kailash Pilgrims Stranded

In Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, a cloud burst occurred on Tuesday morning. Hundreds of devotees are stranded. A team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has begun rescue operations.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Cloud burst in Kinnaur
Cloudburst in HP (Photo: Sandeep Thakur's X Post Video Screen Shot)

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, just a day after a similar incident in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, has caused flash floods. The cloudburst, which occurred in Tangling, Kinnaur, has stranded a large number of pilgrims on their way to Kailash Mansarovar. The 17th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) swiftly launched a rescue operation, evacuating hundreds of stranded pilgrims to safety. Debris and rocks swept down from the mountains by the floodwaters have blocked roads. Videos of the devastating event are rapidly circulating on social media.

413 Pilgrims Rescued

The strong currents have washed away bridges over the Tanglipi and Kangrang nullahs on the Kailash Yatra route. Rescue teams, using zip lines, have rescued 413 pilgrims and moved them to safety. Rescue operations are ongoing to save other stranded pilgrims. Reports indicate another cloudburst near Ribba village in Kinnaur, at Raldang Khad, completely blocking National Highway-5. Large boulders and mud have blocked the highway. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Over 500 Roads Blocked in the State

The incessant rain and resulting cloudbursts have caused widespread devastation. Falling rocks and landslides have blocked over 500 roads across the state, causing several accidents. The administration and security forces are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the people, providing immediate assistance to affected areas and conducting rescue operations. Rescue teams are successfully evacuating a large number of people from affected areas.

Four Dead in Uttarkashi Floods

Earlier on Tuesday, a cloudburst in Dharali village, Uttarkashi district, resulted in four confirmed deaths, with over 50 people still missing, including 11 army personnel. The Dhami government in Uttarakhand immediately swung into action, ordering a full-scale rescue operation. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by phone, assuring all possible assistance.

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 02:57 pm

English News / National News / Cloudburst in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh; Hundreds of Kailash Pilgrims Stranded
