March 8th, Saturday, marks International Women’s Day. The aim is to raise awareness about women’s rights and to show them respect. On this occasion, the state’s Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav, will be presenting several gifts to women. CM Dr Mohan Yadav will distribute bank loan amounts to self-help groups. He will launch several innovations and campaigns under the Rural Livelihoods Mission and distribute appointment letters to trained girls.

These gifts will also be given by the CM Additionally, the Chief Minister will flag off three vehicles for the Mobile Organic Haat Bazaar. He will also launch the Digital E-Newsletter of the Livelihoods Mission. He will distribute 200 e-cycles to group members from Sehore district.