CM Mohan’s security barrier breached

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was attending the Govardhan Puja program at Ravindra Bhavan. As he was moving towards the stage, a person suddenly appeared from the side and broke into the CM’s security circle, reaching the CM’s feet. Before the person could reveal his intentions, the CM’s security personnel caught him and pulled him away from the CM. Although people present at the scene believe that the person might have wanted to touch the CM’s feet, there is no confirmation of this. Meanwhile, investigation agencies have started questioning the person.

However, later, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the Govardhan Puja program. He performed cow worship and said that Madhya Pradesh has a milk production capacity of 9%, and the government has resolved to increase it to 20%. He also said that Govardhan Puja is not just a ritual for us, but it’s our culture and India’s identity, and the world has recognized the importance of cow and Ayurveda after the COVID-19 pandemic.