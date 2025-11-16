CNG Prices Increased from Today in Three Cities, Know the New Rates

CNG Price Increased (Image- ANI)
CNG prices have increased in some cities starting today, November 16th. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has raised CNG rates in three cities, with an increase of one rupee per kilogram in different locations.
Indraprastha Gas Limited issued a notification late last night regarding this matter, stating that CNG rates have been increased in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur. The new prices came into effect from 6 AM on Sunday.
Meanwhile, there has been no impact on petrol and diesel prices; their rates remain stable in all cities. In April, the government had increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre, but this increase was not passed on to consumers. Oil marketing companies bore this additional charge themselves, resulting in no change in retail prices.
