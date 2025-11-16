Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

CNG Prices Increased from Today in Three Cities, Know the New Rates

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased CNG prices from November 16 in three cities. The new price is effective from 6 AM.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Nov 16, 2025

CNG-Gas-price

CNG Price Increased (Image- ANI)

CNG prices have increased in some cities starting today, November 16th. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has raised CNG rates in three cities, with an increase of one rupee per kilogram in different locations.

Indraprastha Gas Limited issued a notification late last night regarding this matter, stating that CNG rates have been increased in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur. The new prices came into effect from 6 AM on Sunday.

Price Increase in Different Locations

  • In Kanpur, the price of CNG has increased from Rs 87.92 per kilogram to Rs 88.92 per kilogram.
  • In Noida and Greater Noida, the price of CNG has increased from Rs 84.70 per kilogram to Rs 85.70 per kilogram.
  • In Ghaziabad (excluding Hapur), the price of CNG has increased from Rs 84.70 per kilogram to Rs 85.70 per kilogram.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Stable

Meanwhile, there has been no impact on petrol and diesel prices; their rates remain stable in all cities. In April, the government had increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre, but this increase was not passed on to consumers. Oil marketing companies bore this additional charge themselves, resulting in no change in retail prices.

Published on:

16 Nov 2025 10:49 am

English News / National News / CNG Prices Increased from Today in Three Cities, Know the New Rates

