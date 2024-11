Coast Guard rescues seven Indian fishermen caught by Pakistan Navy, two-hour drama unfolds at sea

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued seven Indian fishermen who were caught by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) near the India-Pakistan maritime boundary.

New Delhi•Nov 19, 2024 / 12:09 pm• Patrika Desk

The Indian Coast Guard (Coast Guard) ship Agrim rescued seven Indian fishermen after a two-hour pursuit of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship PMS Nusrat. The incident occurred on Sunday near the maritime boundary between the two countries off the coast of Gujarat. The fishermen’s boat, Kal Bhairav, had sunk, and the Pakistani ship Nusrat had taken them into custody. However, the ICG ship intercepted the Pakistani vessel and forced it to release the seven Indian fishermen.

The Indian Coast Guard received a distress call and immediately sprang into action, deploying the ship Agrim, which was patrolling the no-fishing zone (NFZ) near the maritime boundary. The Pakistani ship Nusrat tried to retreat, but the Indian Coast Guard chased it, making it clear that they would not let the fishermen be taken away. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship successfully rescued seven Indian fishermen on 17 Nov 24, apprehended by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary. Despite efforts by the PMSA ship to retreat, ICG Ship intercepted PMSA ship and… pic.twitter.com/YA05cNu0y2 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024