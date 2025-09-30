Cocaine worth Rs 56 crore seized at Chennai Airport, two Indian passengers arrested

Cocaine smuggling (Image: X)
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at Chennai International Airport have jointly busted a major drug smuggling racket. Officials seized 5.618 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹56 crore. The cocaine was brought from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and was intended to be sent to Delhi. Two Indian passengers have been arrested in connection with this case. During the inspection of the bags of the two arrested individuals, officials found cocaine hidden in chocolate packets. These smugglers were carrying capsules of cocaine disguised as chocolates. K. Sadish Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Customs, stated that the quantity of cocaine seized was 5.618 kilograms. The arrested individuals have been identified as 25-year-old Himanshu Shah, a resident of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, and 26-year-old Sahil Attri, a resident of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.
P. Aravindan, Zonal Director of the NCB, informed that the cocaine was brought from Addis Ababa and its final destination was Delhi. Preliminary investigations suggest that these two smugglers are part of a larger international and inter-state drug smuggling syndicate. This syndicate has links to Mumbai and Delhi as well. Continuing the investigation, the NCB alerted its officials in Mumbai, leading to the apprehension of two more suspects there, including a foreign national.
This is not the first time such a large quantity of cocaine has been seized at Chennai Airport. Earlier, on August 23, the NCB and Customs, in a joint operation, seized two kilograms of cocaine from a Nigerian passenger, valued at ₹20 crore. These continuous actions clearly indicate that Chennai Airport has become a major route for drug smugglers, which is now under strict surveillance by the authorities.
These actions at Chennai Airport reflect India's stringent policy against drug trafficking. Teams from the NCB and Customs are working together to dismantle such international networks. Investigations are also underway to identify other individuals involved in this smuggling operation. Officials have stated that such actions will continue in the future to completely curb drug trafficking.
In conclusion, the seizure of ₹56 crore worth of cocaine at Chennai Airport and the arrest of two smugglers have further strengthened India's fight against drug trafficking. This operation could prove significant not only at the local level but also in dismantling international drug networks.
