Cocaine worth Rs 56 crore seized at Chennai Airport, two Indian passengers arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at Chennai International Airport have jointly busted a major drug smuggling racket. Officials seized 5.618 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹56 crore. The cocaine was brought from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and was intended to be sent to Delhi. Two Indian passengers have been arrested in connection with this case. During the inspection of the bags of the two arrested individuals, officials found cocaine hidden in chocolate packets. These smugglers were carrying capsules of cocaine disguised as chocolates. K. Sadish Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Customs, stated that the quantity of cocaine seized was 5.618 kilograms. The arrested individuals have been identified as 25-year-old Himanshu Shah, a resident of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, and 26-year-old Sahil Attri, a resident of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.