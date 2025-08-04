Cockroaches on Air India Flight Spark Panic During San Francisco-Mumbai Journey

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai experienced an unusual incident on Monday when several small cockroaches were spotted among passengers mid-flight, causing a commotion. This occurred on flight AI180, which was scheduled to travel from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata.
In an official statement, the airline acknowledged the incident, stating that, “Unfortunately, two passengers were disturbed by the presence of some small cockroaches on board. Our cabin crew, therefore, shifted both passengers to other seats within the same cabin where they were more comfortable.”
The airline further explained that, “During the refuelling stop in Kolkata, our ground crew immediately initiated a thorough cleaning process to address the issue. Following this, the aircraft departed from Kolkata for Mumbai.”
Air India also conceded that insects can sometimes enter flights during ground operations. They added that an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of this incident and prevent future occurrences. They concluded by apologising for any inconvenience caused to passengers.
Meanwhile, Air India flight AI349, scheduled from Singapore to Chennai on Sunday, was cancelled due to maintenance issues. A technical fault was discovered before departure that required more time to rectify.
Air India stated that flight AI349, scheduled for August 3rd from Singapore to Chennai, has been cancelled. They are making every effort to minimise inconvenience to passengers and will arrange for their onward travel to Chennai as soon as possible.
Further updates indicated that hotel accommodation is being arranged for affected passengers. Air India reiterated that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew is their top priority. The airline also advised passengers to stay updated through Air India's official website and customer service channels.