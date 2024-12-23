scriptCold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States | &quot;Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

Weather News: Light rain was reported in some areas of Delhi-NCR this morning. According to information received from the IMD, alerts have been issued for rain in several states.

New DelhiDec 23, 2024 / 01:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: A severe cold wave is sweeping across several states in North India. The weather is now shifting towards rain. Delhi-NCR is under a blanket of dark clouds. Light rain was reported in some areas on Monday morning. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued alerts for rain in several states.
According to information received from the meteorological department, cloudy skies are expected in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and several districts of Haryana on Monday, 23 December.

Light rain was recorded in some areas of Delhi-NCR this morning. There is also a possibility of rain during the day.

Alert Issued for These States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for Delhi-NCR and other states. They have predicted rain in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab over the next few days. The existing cold wave in these states is expected to intensify. The meteorological department has issued alerts for both rain and a cold wave in several states.

Cold Wave to Cause Shivering

The meteorological department stated that this rainfall will cause a significant drop in temperature in areas such as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana, and a cold wave will sweep across Madhya Pradesh.

Rainfall Reported Here

Heavy rainfall has recently been reported in coastal Andhra Pradesh, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Rayalaseema. Rain has also been recorded in parts of Odisha, coastal West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Orange Alert Issued

There is a possibility of rain in some areas of Himachal Pradesh on 23, 24, and 27 December. An orange alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Mandi districts for the next 24 hours. The cold will intensify further in many areas of Himachal Pradesh, accompanied by snowfall.

News / National News / Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

in 4 hours

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

in 2 hours

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

National News

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

in 11 minutes

NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

National News

NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

in 34 minutes

Latest National News

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

in 4 hours

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Dr Jasmin escapes death by smashing window, suffers fractured leg

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Dr Jasmin escapes death by smashing window, suffers fractured leg

in 3 hours

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

in 2 hours

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

National News

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

in 47 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.