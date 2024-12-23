Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

According to information received from the meteorological department, cloudy skies are expected in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and several districts of Haryana on Monday, 23 December. Light rain was recorded in some areas of Delhi-NCR this morning. There is also a possibility of rain during the day.

Alert Issued for These States The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for Delhi-NCR and other states. They have predicted rain in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab over the next few days. The existing cold wave in these states is expected to intensify. The meteorological department has issued alerts for both rain and a cold wave in several states.

Cold Wave to Cause Shivering The meteorological department stated that this rainfall will cause a significant drop in temperature in areas such as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana, and a cold wave will sweep across Madhya Pradesh.

Rainfall Reported Here Heavy rainfall has recently been reported in coastal Andhra Pradesh, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Rayalaseema. Rain has also been recorded in parts of Odisha, coastal West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya.