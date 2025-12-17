Cold to bite harder: Cold wave warning from December 17 to 20, severe chill in these states

Winter has started to show its effect. A drop in temperature is being observed in many states of the country, causing people to shiver. The weather is getting colder. However, the effect of cold is still visible only in the mornings and nights in many states of the country. The weather is dry due to sunshine during the day. Not only this, it is still raining in some states. Meanwhile, the weather will now increase the chill. In such a situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for many states of the country from December 17-20. A cold wave will cause intense cold.