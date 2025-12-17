Cold to bite harder: Cold wave warning from December 17 to 20, severe chill in these states

Winter has started to show its effect. A drop in temperature is being observed in many states of the country, causing people to shiver. The weather is getting colder. However, the effect of cold is still visible only in the mornings and nights in many states of the country. The weather is dry due to sunshine during the day. Not only this, it is still raining in some states. Meanwhile, the weather will now increase the chill. In such a situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for many states of the country from December 17-20. A cold wave will cause intense cold.
The weather is now preparing to increase the chill. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of cold wave in many places in Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana from December 17-20. This will cause intense cold. During this period, dense fog will prevail in many places in the morning.
The effect of the weather's chill will also be seen in East and Central India. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department has warned that a cold wave will sweep through many places in East Madhya Pradesh and Odisha from December 17-20.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will also increase the chill in West India. In such a situation, a cold wave warning has been issued for many places in Madhya Maharashtra from December 17-20.
The weather will also increase the chill in South India. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of cold wave in many places in South Interior Karnataka and Telangana during December 17-20.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert that the effect of cold will persist in many places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya from December 17-20. There is also an alert for fog in many places in the morning.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending
Weather News