National News

Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

IMD Weather Update: A cold wave is set to intensify across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Dense fog in states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh is expected to disrupt road transport. Bihar and Jharkhand will also experience the impact of a cold wave.

New DelhiJan 07, 2025 / 11:41 am

Patrika Desk

Weather News

IMD Weather Update

Weather Update: Several states in North India, including Delhi-NCR, are in the grip of cold weather. Dense fog and cold waves are causing significant difficulties. The IMD has also predicted the first heavy rainfall of the new year in Delhi. The cold wave is expected to intensify in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Dense fog in states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh is causing problems for road and rail traffic. A cold wave is also expected in Bihar and Jharkhand, with Bihar experiencing cold day conditions for the next two days. Let’s look at the weather forecast for the country today.

Punjab Weather

In Punjab, dense to very dense fog is expected in many areas today. A cold wave is also likely. Similar conditions are expected on January 8th and 9th.

Haryana Weather

Dense fog is also expected to start the day in Haryana. An orange alert has been issued for fog for the next two days. Dense fog is also expected in Chandigarh today.

Delhi’s Weather in the Coming Days

DateMaximum TemperatureMinimum Temperature
8 January20°C6-7°C
9 January20°C6-7°C
10 January20°C5°C
11 January16-17°C8-10°C
12 January16-17°C8-10°C
Moderate fog is expected in most parts of Delhi today, with dense fog in some areas. Light drizzle is likely on the 11th and 12th of January, leading to a drop in temperature.

Yellow Alert in Himachal

Hill states are experiencing snowfall, with temperatures below freezing in many areas. The weather in Jammu and Kashmir will be clear today, with no forecast for fog, cold waves, or rain. Uttarakhand is also expected to have clear weather with no forecast for fog, cold waves, or rain. Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience dense fog in several areas today and tomorrow. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for two days.

Yellow Alert for Cold Wave in Rajasthan

Rajasthan is experiencing cold weather. A yellow alert has been issued for a cold wave in the eastern and western regions today. Furthermore, there is a possibility of rain in the Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Jaipur divisions between 10th and 12th January.

Temperatures in Some Cities

CityMinimum TemperatureMaximum Temperature
Delhi10°C18°C
Noida11°C19°C
Ghaziabad10°C18°C
Patna10°C17°C
Lucknow11°C19°C
Jaipur10°C21°C
Bhopal10°C25°C
Mumbai20°C31°C
Ahmedabad12°C28°C
Jammu7°C18°C

Increasing Cold in Bihar

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bihar today. Strong winds are expected in most parts of Bihar on 7th and 8th January. The cold winds will cause a drop in temperature. Dense fog is also likely in districts like Patna, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Gaya, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Begusarai, Munger, and Bhagalpur. According to the meteorological department, a second spell of cold weather may begin in the state from today, 7th January.

Temperature Drop in MP

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing fluctuating weather. After heavy rain at the end of December and a subsequent cold wave, rain is again predicted. The meteorological department has forecast light rain in some districts of the state from 12th January.

