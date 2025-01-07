Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

Punjab Weather In Punjab, dense to very dense fog is expected in many areas today. A cold wave is also likely. Similar conditions are expected on January 8th and 9th. pic.twitter.com/IlttB0r7et — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) January 6, 2025 Haryana Weather Dense fog is also expected to start the day in Haryana. An orange alert has been issued for fog for the next two days. Dense fog is also expected in Chandigarh today. In Punjab, dense to very dense fog is expected in many areas today. A cold wave is also likely. Similar conditions are expected on January 8th and 9th.Dense fog is also expected to start the day in Haryana. An orange alert has been issued for fog for the next two days. Dense fog is also expected in Chandigarh today.

Delhi's Weather in the Coming Days Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature 8 January 20°C 6-7°C 9 January 20°C 6-7°C 10 January 20°C 5°C 11 January 16-17°C 8-10°C 12 January 16-17°C 8-10°C Moderate fog is expected in most parts of Delhi today, with dense fog in some areas. Light drizzle is likely on the 11th and 12th of January, leading to a drop in temperature.

Yellow Alert in Himachal Hill states are experiencing snowfall, with temperatures below freezing in many areas. The weather in Jammu and Kashmir will be clear today, with no forecast for fog, cold waves, or rain. Uttarakhand is also expected to have clear weather with no forecast for fog, cold waves, or rain. Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience dense fog in several areas today and tomorrow. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for two days.

Yellow Alert for Cold Wave in Rajasthan Rajasthan is experiencing cold weather. A yellow alert has been issued for a cold wave in the eastern and western regions today. Furthermore, there is a possibility of rain in the Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Jaipur divisions between 10th and 12th January.

Temperatures in Some Cities City Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Delhi 10°C 18°C Noida 11°C 19°C Ghaziabad 10°C 18°C Patna 10°C 17°C Lucknow 11°C 19°C Jaipur 10°C 21°C Bhopal 10°C 25°C Mumbai 20°C 31°C Ahmedabad 12°C 28°C Jammu 7°C 18°C Increasing Cold in Bihar The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bihar today. Strong winds are expected in most parts of Bihar on 7th and 8th January. The cold winds will cause a drop in temperature. Dense fog is also likely in districts like Patna, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Gaya, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Begusarai, Munger, and Bhagalpur. According to the meteorological department, a second spell of cold weather may begin in the state from today, 7th January.