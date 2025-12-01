Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cold Wave Alert: Intense Cold Expected in Several States for Next 3 Days

The weather is preparing to show a new game. Cold has knocked on the doors of many states in the country. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert that severe cold will be experienced in many states in the next 3 days.

Dec 01, 2025

Cold Wave Alert issued by IMD

Cold Wave Alert issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)

Cold has gripped several states across the country. Mornings and nights have started to feel chilly. It was already predicted that this year's monsoon season, with its excellent rainfall, would lead to a harsher winter, and the effects of the cold are now being felt in many parts of the nation. The weather is set to play new tricks. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for several states for the next 3 days.

What will the weather be like in Rajasthan?

Cold has made its presence felt in Rajasthan. Mornings and nights are now experiencing wintery conditions, and a drop in temperature is also being observed. The weather is expected to bring further changes. The meteorological department has issued an alert stating that several districts in Rajasthan are likely to see a 2-3 degree Celsius drop in night and morning temperatures over the next 3 days, leading to increased cold.

What will the weather be like in Delhi?

Cold has also entered Delhi. The weather in the capital is also expected to bring new changes. The meteorological department has issued an alert that Delhi will experience colder conditions over the next 3 days due to a 2-3 degree Celsius drop in night and morning temperatures. Dense fog is also anticipated in the mornings.

These states will experience severe cold

The weather will bring significant changes to many states across the country. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued an alert that Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand will experience severe cold in many places for the next 3 days, which will leave people shivering. There is also an alert for the movement of icy winds. Dense fog in the mornings may cause inconvenience to people.

English News / National News / Cold Wave Alert: Intense Cold Expected in Several States for Next 3 Days

