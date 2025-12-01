Cold Wave Alert: Intense Cold Expected in Several States for Next 3 Days

Cold has gripped several states across the country. Mornings and nights have started to feel chilly. It was already predicted that this year's monsoon season, with its excellent rainfall, would lead to a harsher winter, and the effects of the cold are now being felt in many parts of the nation. The weather is set to play new tricks. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for several states for the next 3 days.