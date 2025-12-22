22 December 2025,

National News

Cold Wave Alert: Tremors of Cold to Increase, Warning Issued for Next 5 Days in Several States

The country is now set to shiver as the mercury drops. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for several states for the next 5 days.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

Cold wave warning issued by IMD

Cold wave warning issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)

The impact of winter is increasing across the country. Temperatures are dropping in many states, leading to colder weather. While many states are currently experiencing cold only in the mornings and nights, the chill is set to intensify, causing shivers. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for several states for the next 5 days.

◙ North-West India

According to the Meteorological Department, a cold wave will sweep across many states in North-West India for the next 5 days. This will bring severe cold to many parts of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh due to the cold wave.

◙ South India

The Meteorological Department has warned of a cold wave in many parts of the southern interior districts of Karnataka and Telangana for the next 5 days. This will increase the impact of the cold.

◙ East and Central India

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave in many districts of East and Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, for the next 5 days.

◙ West India

The Meteorological Department has warned that a cold wave will prevail in the central districts of Maharashtra for the next 5 days.

◙ North-East India

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for dense fog in the mornings along with cold conditions in many parts of North-East India, including Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland.

