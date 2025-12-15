Cold Wave Alert: Weather to Turn Colder for Next 6 Days, Severe Chill Expected in Several States

The impact of winter is increasing. The effect of cold is growing in many states of the country due to falling temperatures. In such a situation, the chill is increasing. However, the effect of winter is visible only in the morning and night in many states, and people are getting relief from the cold due to sunshine during the day. The spell of rain continues in some states. The weather will become even colder. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for many states of the country for the next 6 days. This will lead to severe cold.