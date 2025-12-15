15 December 2025,

Monday

National News

Cold Wave Alert: Weather to Turn Colder for Next 6 Days, Severe Chill Expected in Several States

The weather is set to get colder. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave in many states of the country for the next 6 days.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Cold wave warning issued by IMD

Cold wave warning issued by IMD

The impact of winter is increasing. The effect of cold is growing in many states of the country due to falling temperatures. In such a situation, the chill is increasing. However, the effect of winter is visible only in the morning and night in many states, and people are getting relief from the cold due to sunshine during the day. The spell of rain continues in some states. The weather will become even colder. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for many states of the country for the next 6 days. This will lead to severe cold.

Cold Wave Warning in These States

The weather will become even colder in many states of the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, South Interior Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh for the next 6 days. This will lead to severe cold.

Cold and Fog Alert in These States

The weather in many states of the country is preparing to become even colder. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for fog in the morning along with cold in Delhi, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya.

What Will Be the Weather in Rajasthan?

The effect of cold is visible in many districts of Rajasthan in the morning and at night, but sunshine prevails during the day. According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of cold will persist in Rajasthan for the next 6 days, but there is no immediate alert for a drop in temperature. This will provide relief from the cold wave.

15 Dec 2025 03:17 pm

