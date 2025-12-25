Cold Wave Alert: Year's Last 7 Days to See Severe Chill in Several States

The effect of winter is starting to increase. Due to the impact of winter, shivering is increasing in many states of the country. While many states are experiencing bone-chilling cold, in many states, the cold is only felt in the mornings and nights, with dry weather during the day. Now, winter will wreak havoc across the country. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for the last 7 days of the year in several states. With the onset of the cold wave, the Meteorological Department has also issued a Winter Alert for severe cold.