National News

Cold Wave Alert: Year's Last 7 Days to See Severe Chill in Several States

Winter is set to wreak havoc across the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave in several states for the last 7 days of the year. This alerts to severe cold.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 25, 2025

IMD issues Cold Wave Warning

IMD issues Cold Wave Warning (Image: Patrika)

The effect of winter is starting to increase. Due to the impact of winter, shivering is increasing in many states of the country. While many states are experiencing bone-chilling cold, in many states, the cold is only felt in the mornings and nights, with dry weather during the day. Now, winter will wreak havoc across the country. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for the last 7 days of the year in several states. With the onset of the cold wave, the Meteorological Department has also issued a Winter Alert for severe cold.

Cold wave to sweep these states

The Meteorological Department has predicted that a cold wave will sweep through many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland for the last 7 days of the year. This will lead to severe cold.

Snowfall expected in these states

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for intermittent snowfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh for the next 7 days. This could lead to bone-chilling cold.

Dense fog alert in these states

According to the Meteorological Department's alert, dense fog will also prevail in the mornings in many states of the country for the last 7 days of the year. These states include Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland, where dense fog will be observed in many places in the mornings.

