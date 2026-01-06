Cold Wave Warning: Severe cold expected to break records across India for next 5 days

Cold Wave Warning issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)
As the new year begins, the impact of winter has intensified across the country. Several states have witnessed a drop in temperatures over the past few days, accompanied by chilling winds that are causing people to shiver. Many states have experienced biting cold since the start of the new year, and there is no immediate relief in sight. Winter in the country is now set to break all previous records. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for several states for the next 5 days, alerting residents to severe cold conditions.
Winter in North-West India is poised to break all records, with shivering cold increasing significantly in many states. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for several areas in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh. Dense fog is also expected in many districts during the morning hours, leading to severe cold. Hill regions are likely to experience snowfall, bringing bone-chilling temperatures.
Winter is also set to break records in East and Central India. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for several areas in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, indicating a severe cold alert.
South India may also witness winter breaking all records. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for several parts of Karnataka's southern interior regions and Telangana for the next 5 days, which will cause people to shiver.
North-East India is also preparing to break all winter records. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, and Nagaland for the next 5 days, which will increase the impact of the cold.
