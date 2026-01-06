Cold Wave Warning: Severe cold expected to break records across India for next 5 days

As the new year begins, the impact of winter has intensified across the country. Several states have witnessed a drop in temperatures over the past few days, accompanied by chilling winds that are causing people to shiver. Many states have experienced biting cold since the start of the new year, and there is no immediate relief in sight. Winter in the country is now set to break all previous records. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for several states for the next 5 days, alerting residents to severe cold conditions.