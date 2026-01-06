6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

icon

Profile

National News

Cold Wave Warning: Severe cold expected to break records across India for next 5 days

The country is now preparing to break all records in terms of cold. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for several states for the next 5 days. This will lead to severe cold.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Cold Wave Warning issued by IMD

Cold Wave Warning issued by IMD (Image: Patrika)

As the new year begins, the impact of winter has intensified across the country. Several states have witnessed a drop in temperatures over the past few days, accompanied by chilling winds that are causing people to shiver. Many states have experienced biting cold since the start of the new year, and there is no immediate relief in sight. Winter in the country is now set to break all previous records. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for several states for the next 5 days, alerting residents to severe cold conditions.

◙ North-West India

Winter in North-West India is poised to break all records, with shivering cold increasing significantly in many states. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for several areas in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh. Dense fog is also expected in many districts during the morning hours, leading to severe cold. Hill regions are likely to experience snowfall, bringing bone-chilling temperatures.

◙ East and Central India

Winter is also set to break records in East and Central India. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for several areas in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, indicating a severe cold alert.

◙ South India

South India may also witness winter breaking all records. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for several parts of Karnataka's southern interior regions and Telangana for the next 5 days, which will cause people to shiver.

◙ North-East India

North-East India is also preparing to break all winter records. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, and Nagaland for the next 5 days, which will increase the impact of the cold.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

weather alert

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather report

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 12:07 pm

English News / National News / Cold Wave Warning: Severe cold expected to break records across India for next 5 days

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Weather News

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.