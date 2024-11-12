Collector Bro Suspended: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Suspends IAS Officer for Creating WhatsApp Group with Communal Name

According to officials, Chief Secretary Sarda Murlidharan’s report (Sarda Murlidharan Report) led to the Chief Minister taking action against the officers. Creating Mallu Hindu Officers WhatsApp Group Proves Costly 2013-batch officer Gopalakrishnan was suspended last month for creating a WhatsApp group called “Mallu Hindu Officers”. After the controversy, the IAS officer claimed that his phone was hacked. However, forensic investigation of the phone did not establish that it was hacked, and it was found that the phone was formatted during the controversy. Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar said it was not clear if the device was tampered with as it was “reset”.

Senior Officer Called Mentally Unstable In the case of 2007-batch officer N Prashanth, action was taken against him after he criticized Additional Chief Secretary A Jayatilak on Facebook. He alleged that Jayatilak was spreading baseless rumors to weaken him. Prashanth called the senior officer “mentally unstable”.

Allegations Against Collector Bro A media report claimed that several files related to “Unnati”, a scheme for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, went missing during Prashanth’s tenure as CEO. Prashanth has worked in various roles, including as Kozhikode District Collector. He is very active on social media and is known as “Collector Bro”.

Prashanth told a news channel that he did not receive any details about the action taken against him. “This is a new experience for me. Criticizing the government or its policies is wrong and can lead to action. I don’t think anyone has a problem with what I did. My criticism was targeted at specific people.” He added that he was a whistleblower.

He said that the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression to all citizens. He said, “I am not aware of crossing any limits within this right. I will think about my next step after seeing the order. I was not born with the sole ambition of becoming an IAS officer. I have other interests and activities.”