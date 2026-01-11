11 January 2026,

Sunday

National News

Communal violence erupts in Tripura, angry mob sets houses ablaze, internet services suspended

A violent clash erupted between two communities over fair donations in the Unakoti district of Tripura on Saturday night. To control the situation, the administration imposed Section 163 (old Section 144) in the area and suspended internet services.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 11, 2026

Communal violence erupts in Tripura

Image: Patrika

Violence erupted between two communities over the collection of donations for a local fair in the Kumarghat subdivision of Tripura's Unakoti district. The situation escalated rapidly, with an enraged mob setting several houses ablaze. It is reported that 5 to 6 people were injured in this violence. Due to the deteriorating situation, the Tripura government imposed Section 144 in the affected area on Saturday night. Heavy police forces were deployed for security, and internet services were also suspended.

Internet Services Suspended for 48 Hours

According to information received from police sources, vandalism occurred in the area after a dispute took on a communal tone. Several properties were damaged, and some houses were set on fire during this period. Subsequently, as a precautionary measure, internet services were suspended in the Kumarghat sub-division for 48 hours. In response to the incident, the police have taken approximately 8 people into custody so far. Following the violence, central security forces (such as CRPF and BSF) conducted a march on the streets to maintain peace in the area.

Dispute Escalated Over Demanding Donation for Fair

According to the police, the violence has been completely brought under control, and the situation is currently stable. Police stated that the violence began on Saturday when a group stopped a vehicle laden with wood in the Saidarpar village of the Fatikroy police station area. Following this, members of the group started demanding donations for a community fair from the people in the vehicle. This led to an argument between the two groups, which quickly turned violent and took on a communal nature.

One Family Refused to Give Donation

The dispute intensified when a family in the Shimultala area refused to give a donation. This increased tension, and people from the other community gathered there. In anger, they began vandalising property and set several properties on fire, including a timber shop. A place of worship was also vandalised during this incident. Subsequently, the other community retaliated with violence. Upon receiving information about the incident, police teams immediately reached the spot and began efforts to control the situation. To maintain peace and law and order, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kumarghat imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in the area.

Published on:

11 Jan 2026 01:24 pm

News / National News / Communal violence erupts in Tripura, angry mob sets houses ablaze, internet services suspended

