Communal violence erupts in Tripura, angry mob sets houses ablaze, internet services suspended

According to information received from police sources, vandalism occurred in the area after a dispute took on a communal tone. Several properties were damaged, and some houses were set on fire during this period. Subsequently, as a precautionary measure, internet services were suspended in the Kumarghat sub-division for 48 hours. In response to the incident, the police have taken approximately 8 people into custody so far. Following the violence, central security forces (such as CRPF and BSF) conducted a march on the streets to maintain peace in the area.