Karnataka: Congress in a tight spot as ‘secret deal’ made in front of 5–6 people

The ruling government in Karnataka appears to be caught in a self-created crisis over the leadership dispute. Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are demanding that a promise made in the presence of top party leaders be fulfilled, with the Chief Minister to be changed halfway through the government's term.
The roots of this crisis within the Congress party deepened in the days following the 2023 Assembly elections, when top leadership held several rounds of meetings to resolve the deadlock between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. A secret deal regarding Karnataka's leadership was then reportedly struck in the presence of senior leaders.
Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar also stated on Tuesday that it is a 'secret deal among five-six people, which he will not make public.' This statement has further fuelled the leadership dispute.
Following the Assembly election results, the final round of discussions among Congress leaders took place on May 8, 2023, at the residence of National President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Present at this meeting were Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Kharge, Party General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary (In-charge of State Affairs) Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Shivakumar's brother and then Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh.
Shivakumar had initially asked for 2.5 years to become Chief Minister. However, Siddaramaiah was given the first two-and-a-half years based on seniority and experience. The party leadership had then advised everyone against making this secret deal public.
Reportedly, Siddaramaiah then addressed Suresh, saying, "I am Siddaramaiah. I will stand by the promise I have made. I will resign a week before the completion of two and a half years." This placed a moral responsibility on Siddaramaiah.
The Shivakumar camp believes that Siddaramaiah has a moral responsibility to step down. He should transfer power smoothly. There is no rebellion within the party.
If Siddaramaiah goes back on his promise, it will affect the party's image, as this understanding is an open secret. Shivakumar is confident that the Gandhi family will acknowledge his loyalty and reward him for it.
