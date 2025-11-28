Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Congress MLA Booked for Sexual Exploitation and Forced Abortion Under Pretext of Marriage

A case has been registered against Congress youth MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil for allegedly repeatedly sexually exploiting a woman by promising marriage and forcing her to undergo an abortion.

Kochi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 28, 2025

Congress MLA Rahul Mamakootathil (ANI)

The Congress party has received a significant blow just before the upcoming local body elections in Kerala. A woman has levelled sensational allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil, the party's young MLA from Palakkad and the state president of Youth Congress, accusing him of repeatedly sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo an abortion.

Case Registered Against MLA

Acting on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against Rahul Mamkootathil under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code. The case was initially registered at Valiyamala Police Station and was later transferred to Nemom Police Station for investigation.

Sexual Exploitation on Pretext of Marriage

The victim personally met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submitted a written complaint. In her complaint, she alleged that Rahul Mamkootathil physically exploited her for a long time, promising marriage. When she became pregnant, he pressured and threatened her into having an abortion.

Police Investigating the Matter

It is noteworthy that previously, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had registered a case against Rahul Mamkootathil for cyberstalking and intimidation based on some third-party complaints. However, the investigation was stalled due to the victim not filing a formal complaint with the police at that time. Now, with the victim coming forward, the case has taken a serious turn.

One of the Prominent Young Leaders

This case is extremely sensitive for the Congress party, as Rahul Mamkootathil is one of the most prominent young faces of the party, and they were planning to use him extensively for campaigning in the local body elections. This incident has not only deeply damaged his personal image but has also caused a stir within the entire Congress camp.

No Statement from Rahul Mamkootathil

The police stated that given the seriousness of the matter, the MLA may be questioned soon. No official statement has been issued by Rahul Mamkootathil so far.

English News / National News / Congress MLA Booked for Sexual Exploitation and Forced Abortion Under Pretext of Marriage

