Uproar Over Babri Mosque Fund Claim: Jairam Ramesh Hands Sardar Patel’s Daughter’s Book Pages to Rajnath Singh

To counter Singh's statement, the Congress released some excerpts from Maniben Patel's book on December 6, calling the Defence Minister's statement false and demanding an apology. Jairam Ramesh had also shared screenshots of some pages from the book on his X account. He had said that there is a significant difference between what is written in the book and Singh's statement. In this post, Ramesh had described Singh as someone who distorts historical facts. After sharing pages from the book in the post, Ramesh now reached Parliament with copies of these pages and handed them over to Singh.