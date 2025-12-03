Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary mimics a dog before media: ‘Bow-wow… what else should I say?’

Renuka Chowdhury had entered Parliament with a dog. This time, it became a controversy. Speculation is rife that the BJP may bring a privilege motion against her. Read the full story.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

ChatGPT said: Renuka Chowdhary arrives at Parliament with a dog. (X)

Former Union Minister and Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary is once again in the headlines. Renuka Chowdhary had brought a dog to Parliament on Tuesday. The BJP attacked her over this. The BJP is demanding action against Renuka. It is possible that the Congress MP may also have to face a privilege motion. In such a situation, Renuka says that she has not violated any rules and is not afraid of strict action.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary responded to media questions outside Parliament in a unique way. Mimicking a dog's bark, she said, "Bhow, bhow... what else can I say?" Chowdhary said on Wednesday that she had brought a stray puppy to Parliament with her two days prior.

I am not one to be afraid

Regarding the privilege motion, she said that if the government brings it, we will respond. I am not someone who will remain silent. I will give a befitting reply to the government. The former Union Minister said that there are more important issues to discuss inside Parliament. Yet, everyone seems to be scared of a dog.

People are dying due to pollution

The former Union Minister said that people are dying due to pollution. There is no need for anyone to worry. BLOs are committing suicide in the SIR process. No one cares. Labour laws are being imposed on us, the Sanchar Saathi app is being imposed on us, but Renuka Chowdhary's dog has scared everyone. What can I say? I will continue to take care of animals.

There is no such rule

Chowdhary reiterated that there is no rule that prevents an MP from bringing a dog or any animal into Parliament. The former Union Minister brought the puppy to Parliament on the first day of the winter session. She claimed that she had seen it near a road accident spot that morning and was "afraid" for its safety. Taking a jibe at the government and the ruling BJP, she said that "the real dogs are sitting in Parliament."

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary mimics a dog before media: 'Bow-wow… what else should I say?'

