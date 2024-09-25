Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

“There is no internal conflict in Congress” Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav said that the criterion for ticket distribution should be the possibility of winning. There is no internal conflict in Congress. Along with this, the Congress will contest the Haryana Assembly Election without declaring a CM face. After the election, the opinions of the MLAs will be taken, and then the high command will decide on the CM’s face.

The formula of Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh It is worth mentioning that the Congress has already implemented this formula in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, where the party did not declare anyone as the CM face. Now, the Congress is going to implement this formula in Haryana as well. Many faces in Haryana are considered to be in the race for the CM’s post, including former CM Bhupender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, and Randeep Surjewala.