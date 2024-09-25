scriptHaryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer | Latest News | Patrika News
Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

The Congress will contest the assembly elections without declaring a CM face. In other words, the party will not declare anyone as the chief ministerial candidate during the elections.

Chandigarh HaryanaSep 25, 2024 / 10:49 pm

Patrika Desk

There is big news from the Congress side regarding the Haryana Assembly Election. The Congress will contest the assembly elections without declaring a CM face. This means that the party will not declare anyone as the chief ministerial candidate during the elections. It is worth mentioning that Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav gave this information after the central election committee meeting.

“There is no internal conflict in Congress”

Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav said that the criterion for ticket distribution should be the possibility of winning. There is no internal conflict in Congress. Along with this, the Congress will contest the Haryana Assembly Election without declaring a CM face. After the election, the opinions of the MLAs will be taken, and then the high command will decide on the CM’s face.

The formula of Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh

It is worth mentioning that the Congress has already implemented this formula in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, where the party did not declare anyone as the CM face. Now, the Congress is going to implement this formula in Haryana as well. Many faces in Haryana are considered to be in the race for the CM’s post, including former CM Bhupender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, and Randeep Surjewala.

