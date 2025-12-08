Vande Mataram debate in Lok Sabha: PM Modi says Constitution throttled during Emergency after the song completed 100 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament (Photo: IANS)
Vande Mataram Debate in Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in the Lok Sabha on Monday that when Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the Constitution was throttled by the imposition of an Emergency in the country.
Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that on the 100th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the country was shackled by the Emergency. PM Modi was initiating a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram. Let's find out what else he said in the Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "When Vande Mataram completed 50 years, India was under British rule. When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the country was shackled by the Emergency. At that time, the Constitution was throttled, and those who lived and died for patriotism were pushed behind bars. Unfortunately, India was going through a dark period."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the winter session of Parliament that the Emergency was a dark chapter in our history. Now we have an opportunity to re-establish the greatness of Vande Mataram, and I believe this opportunity should not be missed. The mantra of Vande Mataram gave strength and inspiration to the entire country during the freedom struggle. This mantra energised and inspired India's freedom movement and showed the path of courage and determination.
The Prime Minister said, "Vande Mataram is not just a mantra for political freedom but was a sacred war cry to liberate Mother India from the vestiges of colonialism. It is a matter of pride for us that we are witnessing the historic occasion of 150 years of Vande Mataram."
When the British orchestrated the partition of Bengal in 1905, Vande Mataram stood like a rock, inspiring unity among us Indians.
Bankim (Chandra Chatterjee) wrote Vande Mataram at a time when it had become fashionable to look down upon India. Vande Mataram was written when the British rulers were trying to propagate their national anthem, 'God Save the Queen,' in every household. He said that we are sitting here because millions of people chanted the slogan of Vande Mataram and fought for freedom.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending
Parliament winter session