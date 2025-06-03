Coronavirus Cases Rise: India Sees Active Infections Exceed 4,000, Five Deaths in 24 Hours

Worrying Situation in Maharashtra The situation in Maharashtra remains a cause for concern. 873 people have been infected in the state so far this year, with over 800 still active cases. Mumbai alone reported 20 new cases. West Bengal saw 44 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s active cases to 331. The situation in Karnataka is also deteriorating, with 87 new cases bringing the number of active patients to 311.

Five Deaths in 24 Hours Among those who died yesterday was an 80-year-old man from Kerala suffering from pneumonia, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. In Maharashtra, two women aged 70 and 73 died; both suffered from diabetes and hypertension. A 69-year-old woman died in Tamil Nadu, suffering from type-2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. A 43-year-old woman died in West Bengal, suffering from acute coronary syndrome, septic shock, and kidney failure. Previously, a 60-year-old woman in Delhi also died; she suffered from an intestinal ailment and later contracted COVID.