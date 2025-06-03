scriptCoronavirus Cases Rise: India Sees Active Infections Exceed 4,000, Five Deaths in 24 Hours | Latest News | Patrika News
Coronavirus Cases Rise: India Sees Active Infections Exceed 4,000, Five Deaths in 24 Hours

India is witnessing a resurgence in coronavirus cases. The number of active cases in the country has surpassed four thousand. Meanwhile, five infected individuals have died in the last 24 hours.

Jun 03, 2025 / 01:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Corona Cases In India: Coronavirus cases are once again rising in India. Five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while active cases have increased to 4026. According to the Union Health Ministry, the five individuals who died had pre-existing serious illnesses. These deaths occurred in Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Worrying Situation in Maharashtra

The situation in Maharashtra remains a cause for concern. 873 people have been infected in the state so far this year, with over 800 still active cases. Mumbai alone reported 20 new cases. West Bengal saw 44 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s active cases to 331. The situation in Karnataka is also deteriorating, with 87 new cases bringing the number of active patients to 311.

Five Deaths in 24 Hours

Among those who died yesterday was an 80-year-old man from Kerala suffering from pneumonia, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. In Maharashtra, two women aged 70 and 73 died; both suffered from diabetes and hypertension. A 69-year-old woman died in Tamil Nadu, suffering from type-2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. A 43-year-old woman died in West Bengal, suffering from acute coronary syndrome, septic shock, and kidney failure. Previously, a 60-year-old woman in Delhi also died; she suffered from an intestinal ailment and later contracted COVID.

Symptoms of Sub-variant NB.1.8.1

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the current infection is caused by the Omicron sub-variant NB.1.8.1. It spreads rapidly but has low severity. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, headache, body ache, runny nose, and loss of appetite – similar to a common seasonal flu. Health experts have appealed for caution.

