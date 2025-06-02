scriptCOVID-19 Cases Surge: 257 to Over 3700 in 10 Days | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

National News

COVID-19 Cases Surge: 257 to Over 3700 in 10 Days

According to data available on the Ministry of Health’s website, there are 3758 active COVID-19 cases in the country. COVID-19 cases have increased by over 1200% in the last 10 days, which is a cause for concern.

Jun 02, 2025 / 10:50 am

Patrika Desk

Corona Cases In India: A surge in COVID-19 cases has been observed in India over the past 10 days. According to the Union Health Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard, cases have risen from 257 to over 3700 in this period – a significant and alarming increase. If this trend continues, stricter measures from the administration may be implemented in the coming days.

Cases Rise from 257 to Over 3700 in Just 10 Days

Data from the Health Ministry’s website shows 3758 active COVID-19 cases in the country. There has been an increase of over 1200% in COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days, a cause for serious concern. On 22 May 2025, there were only 257 active cases, which rose to 1010 by 26 May. In the last 24 hours, 363 new cases have been reported, along with 2 deaths.

Health Ministry Expresses Concern

The information available on the Union Health Ministry’s COVID dashboard suggests that the administration may implement stricter measures in the coming days in response to this rapid increase in infections. The re-implementation of COVID protocols in public places, hospitals, and sensitive areas is anticipated.

Increase in COVID Cases Across the Country

A rise in COVID-19 cases is being observed not only in Delhi but also in several other parts of the country, particularly in Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. However, most cases are mild, with a low risk of severe illness or death. Figures up to Sunday show 1400 active cases in Kerala, 485 in Maharashtra, and 436 in Delhi.

Spread of New Omicron Variants

The primary driver of this global increase in COVID-19 cases is attributed to new variants of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. Prominent among these are LF.7 and NB1.8, sub-lineages of the JN.1 variant. JN.1, also known as the ‘Pirola’ strain, is a descendant of the BA.2.86 variant and can bypass existing immunity. While symptoms remain similar to Omicron, this new variant spreads more rapidly.

News / National News / COVID-19 Cases Surge: 257 to Over 3700 in 10 Days

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

National News

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

in 3 hours

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

Jodhpur

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

in 3 hours

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

Education News

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

in 4 hours

Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

National News

Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

National News

Viral Video Shows Samajwadi Party Leader with Alcohol and Woman

in 4 hours

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

National News

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

in 3 hours

IRS Officer Arrested for Demanding ₹45 Lakh Bribe to Suppress Income Tax Notice

National News

IRS Officer Arrested for Demanding ₹45 Lakh Bribe to Suppress Income Tax Notice

16 hours ago

Delhi Cylinder Blast Injures Four, Including Three Siblings

National News

Delhi Cylinder Blast Injures Four, Including Three Siblings

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.