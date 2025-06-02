COVID-19 Cases Surge: 257 to Over 3700 in 10 Days

Cases Rise from 257 to Over 3700 in Just 10 Days Data from the Health Ministry’s website shows 3758 active COVID-19 cases in the country. There has been an increase of over 1200% in COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days, a cause for serious concern. On 22 May 2025, there were only 257 active cases, which rose to 1010 by 26 May. In the last 24 hours, 363 new cases have been reported, along with 2 deaths.

Health Ministry Expresses Concern The information available on the Union Health Ministry’s COVID dashboard suggests that the administration may implement stricter measures in the coming days in response to this rapid increase in infections. The re-implementation of COVID protocols in public places, hospitals, and sensitive areas is anticipated.

Increase in COVID Cases Across the Country A rise in COVID-19 cases is being observed not only in Delhi but also in several other parts of the country, particularly in Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. However, most cases are mild, with a low risk of severe illness or death. Figures up to Sunday show 1400 active cases in Kerala, 485 in Maharashtra, and 436 in Delhi.