COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

7 Deaths in 24 Hours Seven patients died in the last 24 hours. Four deaths occurred in Maharashtra: (1) a 55-year-old male, (2) a 73-year-old elderly person, (3) a 23-year-old girl, and (4) a 27-year-old young man. A 76-year-old elderly person died in Tamil Nadu. One patient also died in Gujarat. A 22-year-old girl died in Delhi.

86 New Cases Reported in Maharashtra The health department reported that a total of 86 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections since January 1st this year to 959. Of these, 435 patients have recovered, while 510 are active cases. Four patients have died in the state since Monday, including two deaths in Nagpur, and one each in Chandrapur and Miraj.

Cases Rise Due to Four New Variants Four new variants are behind the recent surge in COVID cases. According to a news agency, the surge in COVID-19 cases this year is due to four variants – LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1. NB.1.8.1 is a new COVID-19 subvariant found in India.