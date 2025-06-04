scriptCOVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300 | Latest News | Patrika News
COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

COVID-19 cases in India are on the rise, with new cases emerging in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Haryana.

Jun 04, 2025 / 12:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Corona Update

COVID-19 Cases in India: Coronavirus cases are once again rising in India. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India on Wednesday is 4,302. Approximately 300 new COVID cases were registered in India in the last 24 hours, with the highest number of cases reported from Kerala. Meanwhile, two more COVID-related deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths this year to seven. In the last 48 hours, 21 people have died.

7 Deaths in 24 Hours

Seven patients died in the last 24 hours. Four deaths occurred in Maharashtra: (1) a 55-year-old male, (2) a 73-year-old elderly person, (3) a 23-year-old girl, and (4) a 27-year-old young man. A 76-year-old elderly person died in Tamil Nadu. One patient also died in Gujarat. A 22-year-old girl died in Delhi.

86 New Cases Reported in Maharashtra

The health department reported that a total of 86 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections since January 1st this year to 959. Of these, 435 patients have recovered, while 510 are active cases. Four patients have died in the state since Monday, including two deaths in Nagpur, and one each in Chandrapur and Miraj.

Cases Rise Due to Four New Variants

Four new variants are behind the recent surge in COVID cases. According to a news agency, the surge in COVID-19 cases this year is due to four variants – LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1. NB.1.8.1 is a new COVID-19 subvariant found in India.

Kerala Health Department Issues COVID-19 Guidelines

In view of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state health department has issued guidelines to hospitals and healthcare workers. It has also instructed government and private hospitals to conduct mock drills. The Kerala Health Department will provide a Google Form to conduct online mock drills.

