Covid cases in India: New infections in Delhi, Haryana, advisory issued

Delhi on Alert, Hospitals Instructed to be Fully Prepared The Delhi government, through the health department, has issued an advisory instructing all government and private hospitals to be on high alert. The advisory mandates that hospitals maintain sufficient beds, oxygen, antibiotics, vaccines, and other essential medicines. Furthermore, ventilators and oxygen concentrators must be in working order. The advisory also includes training all healthcare personnel, strengthening Covid testing and reporting procedures, and sending positive samples to Lok Nayak Hospital for genome sequencing. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that there are 23 active Covid cases in Delhi.

Haryana: Mild Symptoms, Four Active Cases Haryana currently has four active cases—two in Gurugram and two in Faridabad. All patients exhibit mild symptoms and are under home quarantine. State Health Minister Arti Singh Rao stated, “This variant is mild and under control. There is no need to panic. The government is fully prepared.” She added that all civil surgeons have been instructed to keep treatment and logistical facilities active.

New Infection Cases Also Reported in Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka Gujarat reported 15 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Kerala saw 182 cases in May. Health Minister Veena George stated that all cases are under close monitoring. Karnataka has 16 active cases. State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reported that a nine-month-old child in Bengaluru has also tested positive.