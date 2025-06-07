scriptCovid Update: 5-month-old baby dies in Delhi, active cases near 6,000 nationwide | Covid Update: 5-month-old baby dies in Delhi, active cases near 6,000 nationwide | Latest News | Patrika News
Covid Update: 5-month-old baby dies in Delhi, active cases near 6,000 nationwide

In the past 24 hours, until 8 AM today, 391 new active cases of Corona have emerged in the country. 760 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and four more patients have succumbed to this deadly disease.

India’s Covid-19 cases: The coronavirus is spreading again, and its infection has spread across all states in the country. According to the dashboard of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases of corona infection across the country increased to 5755 on Saturday morning, and so far 5484 patients have recovered. With four more patients dying from the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has reached 59.
In the last 24 hours, up to 8 am today, 391 new active cases of corona have emerged in the country, and 760 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering. Four more patients have died from this deadly disease. In the capital Delhi, a five-month-old child has died.
According to ministry data, the highest number of cases have been reported in Kerala. Nine states in the country have seen a rapid increase in active corona cases. Among these, a significant increase in cases has also been seen in Kerala, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. In the last 24 hours, one patient each has died from corona infection in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.
The health ministry has appealed to people to follow the corona protocol and said that there is no need to panic. They have also appealed to people to avoid crowded areas and use masks. Local administrations have been instructed to prepare for all kinds of health services.
The ministry stated that the continuous increase in infections is being linked to the spread of new variants, including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant. Kerala has the highest number of total active cases in the country at 1806, and 665 have been recorded in Delhi.
In addition, there are 717 in Gujarat, 622 in West Bengal, 577 in Maharashtra, 444 in Karnataka, 194 in Tamil Nadu, 208 in Uttar Pradesh, 108 in Rajasthan, 87 in Haryana, 72 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Puducherry, 16 in Sikkim, 32 in Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Jharkhand, 41 in Chhattisgarh, 44 in Bihar, 29 in Odisha, 8 in Jammu and Kashmir, 26 in Punjab, 8 in Assam, 9 in Goa, 9 in Telangana, 7 in Uttarakhand, 2 in Chandigarh, 3 in Himachal Pradesh, and 1 active case in Tripura. No corona infection cases have been reported in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

