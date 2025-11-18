Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Crisis Deepens in States Over SIR Process, Protests Against BLOs Intensify, Several Suicides Reported

Employee organisations are boycotting the Election Commission's SIR campaign in Kerala, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, while the opposition has approached the Supreme Court.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

SIR

SIR (Image: IANS)

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has created a serious crisis in three states – Kerala, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. The process is putting immense pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and general voters, leading to at least eight deaths so far, including two BLO suicides. Employee organisations have started boycotting the SIR work, while opposition parties are approaching the Supreme Court.

BLO Suicide in Kerala

The suicide of a BLO in Kerala's Kannur district on Sunday has shaken the entire state. Aneesh George (44), a BLO for booth number 18 in the Payyanur constituency and a peon at a government school, hanged himself at his home. His family alleges that Aneesh was troubled by the excessive workload and time constraints of the SIR process. His father stated, "He used to fill forms until 2 AM. He didn't even have time to eat or drink."

District Administration Denies Allegations

The district administration has denied the allegations of pressure. The Collector stated that Aneesh's progress was normal and no specific targets were set. Police investigation found no suicide note or suspicious circumstances. Nevertheless, the State Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the Collector.

BLO Organisations Boycott SIR

Following this incident, BLO organisations in Kerala have started boycotting SIR work. Ruling CPI(M) leader M.V. Jayarajan criticised the Election Commission and demanded a halt to SIR until the local body elections. The opposition Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, calling Aneesh's death proof of 'systematic pressure' from SIR and pleading for a stay on the process. Congress leader Rijil Makutty linked it to the 'BJP agenda'.

BLO Jumps in Front of Train in Rajasthan

In another incident, a BLO, Mukesh Kumar Jangid (48), a government teacher from the Kalwar area of Jaipur district in Rajasthan, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. A suicide note found with him mentioned constant pressure from officials and threats of suspension. His family cited the strict deadline for SIR as the primary cause of death.

6 Suicides in West Bengal Due to Voter Fear

The SIR process has created a different kind of crisis in West Bengal. At least 9 deaths have occurred in the last month, including 6 suicides. These deaths are primarily attributed to the fear among voters of their names being removed from the electoral roll. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Election Commission of creating a 'climate of fear'. A party leader stated, "SIR has conspired to remove lakhs of poor people from the voter list, leading to these tragic incidents."

What is the SIR Process?

SIR is a Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, under which forms are filled to include 18-19 year olds and verify names. The Election Commission has rolled this out in 12 states, but the time constraints and additional burden have increased pressure on BLOs. The Commission maintains there is no pressure, but the incidents are raising questions.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

18 Nov 2025 11:27 am

English News / National News / Crisis Deepens in States Over SIR Process, Protests Against BLOs Intensify, Several Suicides Reported

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna

Modi’s Hanuman Creates a Stir, Chirag Emerges as the Real Winner with Leads in the Toughest Seats

Chirag Paswan and PM Modi
National News

Maithili Thakur Set to Become Youngest MLA if She Wins, Know Who Holds the Record Currently

Maithili Thakur
Education News

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Saying ‘No One in the Locality Knows Tejashwi’

Giriraj Singh
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.