Crisis Deepens in States Over SIR Process, Protests Against BLOs Intensify, Several Suicides Reported

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has created a serious crisis in three states – Kerala, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. The process is putting immense pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and general voters, leading to at least eight deaths so far, including two BLO suicides. Employee organisations have started boycotting the SIR work, while opposition parties are approaching the Supreme Court.
The suicide of a BLO in Kerala's Kannur district on Sunday has shaken the entire state. Aneesh George (44), a BLO for booth number 18 in the Payyanur constituency and a peon at a government school, hanged himself at his home. His family alleges that Aneesh was troubled by the excessive workload and time constraints of the SIR process. His father stated, "He used to fill forms until 2 AM. He didn't even have time to eat or drink."
The district administration has denied the allegations of pressure. The Collector stated that Aneesh's progress was normal and no specific targets were set. Police investigation found no suicide note or suspicious circumstances. Nevertheless, the State Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the Collector.
Following this incident, BLO organisations in Kerala have started boycotting SIR work. Ruling CPI(M) leader M.V. Jayarajan criticised the Election Commission and demanded a halt to SIR until the local body elections. The opposition Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, calling Aneesh's death proof of 'systematic pressure' from SIR and pleading for a stay on the process. Congress leader Rijil Makutty linked it to the 'BJP agenda'.
In another incident, a BLO, Mukesh Kumar Jangid (48), a government teacher from the Kalwar area of Jaipur district in Rajasthan, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. A suicide note found with him mentioned constant pressure from officials and threats of suspension. His family cited the strict deadline for SIR as the primary cause of death.
The SIR process has created a different kind of crisis in West Bengal. At least 9 deaths have occurred in the last month, including 6 suicides. These deaths are primarily attributed to the fear among voters of their names being removed from the electoral roll. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Election Commission of creating a 'climate of fear'. A party leader stated, "SIR has conspired to remove lakhs of poor people from the voter list, leading to these tragic incidents."
SIR is a Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, under which forms are filled to include 18-19 year olds and verify names. The Election Commission has rolled this out in 12 states, but the time constraints and additional burden have increased pressure on BLOs. The Commission maintains there is no pressure, but the incidents are raising questions.
