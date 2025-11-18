Crisis Deepens in States Over SIR Process, Protests Against BLOs Intensify, Several Suicides Reported

The suicide of a BLO in Kerala's Kannur district on Sunday has shaken the entire state. Aneesh George (44), a BLO for booth number 18 in the Payyanur constituency and a peon at a government school, hanged himself at his home. His family alleges that Aneesh was troubled by the excessive workload and time constraints of the SIR process. His father stated, "He used to fill forms until 2 AM. He didn't even have time to eat or drink."