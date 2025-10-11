CRPF Head Constable Martyred in IED Blast, Two Others Critically Injured

Image: X
A tragic accident occurred during an anti-Naxal operation in the Saranda forest area of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand. Head Constable Mahendra Laskar of the 60th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was martyred, while two other colleagues, an Inspector and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were critically injured. The incident took place in the Babudera area of Samtha, under the JaraiKela police station, when a joint team of security forces was conducting a search operation against Naxals.
According to information, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxals detonated with a powerful blast. The explosion was so intense that a loud bang echoed through the area, and the ground shook. Head Constable Mahendra Laskar, a resident of Assam, died on the spot. The injured Inspector and ASI were immediately rushed to a hospital in Rourkela, where their condition remains critical. Doctors have indicated that both personnel may require surgery.
This incident is a significant setback for the security forces in the Naxal-affected region. In recent months, there has been an increase in IED explosions in the Saranda forest and surrounding areas. On March 22, 2025, Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal and Head Constable Parth Pratim Deka of the 193rd Battalion of CRPF were injured in an IED blast in the same area, with Mandal later succumbing to his injuries during treatment. Similarly, on June 14, 2025, ASI Satyawan Kumar Singh was martyred on the Odisha-Jharkhand border. These incidents point towards the escalating tactics of Naxals, who are resorting to landmines to target security personnel.
The Director General of CRPF and the Jharkhand Police issued a joint statement asserting that the operation will continue and Naxals will not be spared. Additional forces have been deployed in the area, and a forensic team is investigating the scene. The mortal remains of the martyred Mahendra Laskar will be cremated with full honours in Ranchi before being taken to his ancestral village in Assam.
