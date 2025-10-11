CRPF Head Constable Martyred in IED Blast, Two Others Critically Injured

This incident is a significant setback for the security forces in the Naxal-affected region. In recent months, there has been an increase in IED explosions in the Saranda forest and surrounding areas. On March 22, 2025, Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal and Head Constable Parth Pratim Deka of the 193rd Battalion of CRPF were injured in an IED blast in the same area, with Mandal later succumbing to his injuries during treatment. Similarly, on June 14, 2025, ASI Satyawan Kumar Singh was martyred on the Odisha-Jharkhand border. These incidents point towards the escalating tactics of Naxals, who are resorting to landmines to target security personnel.