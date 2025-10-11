Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

CRPF Head Constable Martyred in IED Blast, Two Others Critically Injured

During an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand, CRPF Head Constable Mahendra Lasker was martyred in an IED blast, while an Inspector and an ASI were seriously injured. The explosion occurred due to a bomb hidden by Naxals.

2 min read

Jamshedpur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Image: X

A tragic accident occurred during an anti-Naxal operation in the Saranda forest area of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand. Head Constable Mahendra Laskar of the 60th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was martyred, while two other colleagues, an Inspector and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were critically injured. The incident took place in the Babudera area of Samtha, under the JaraiKela police station, when a joint team of security forces was conducting a search operation against Naxals.

IED Explosion

According to information, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxals detonated with a powerful blast. The explosion was so intense that a loud bang echoed through the area, and the ground shook. Head Constable Mahendra Laskar, a resident of Assam, died on the spot. The injured Inspector and ASI were immediately rushed to a hospital in Rourkela, where their condition remains critical. Doctors have indicated that both personnel may require surgery.

Increase in IED Explosions

This incident is a significant setback for the security forces in the Naxal-affected region. In recent months, there has been an increase in IED explosions in the Saranda forest and surrounding areas. On March 22, 2025, Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal and Head Constable Parth Pratim Deka of the 193rd Battalion of CRPF were injured in an IED blast in the same area, with Mandal later succumbing to his injuries during treatment. Similarly, on June 14, 2025, ASI Satyawan Kumar Singh was martyred on the Odisha-Jharkhand border. These incidents point towards the escalating tactics of Naxals, who are resorting to landmines to target security personnel.

Operation Against Naxals Continues

The Director General of CRPF and the Jharkhand Police issued a joint statement asserting that the operation will continue and Naxals will not be spared. Additional forces have been deployed in the area, and a forensic team is investigating the scene. The mortal remains of the martyred Mahendra Laskar will be cremated with full honours in Ranchi before being taken to his ancestral village in Assam.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 04:46 pm

English News / National News / CRPF Head Constable Martyred in IED Blast, Two Others Critically Injured

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Supreme Court May Lift Firecracker Ban for Five Days This Diwali in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR firecrackers ban
National News

Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand as National Vice President, Entrusting Him with New Party Responsibilities

लखनऊ बसपा रैली,मायावती रैली,बसपा मायावती रैली लाइव,कांशीराम की पुण्यतिथि,परिनिर्वाण दिवस,यूपी न्यूज,Lucknow BSP rally,Mayawati rally,BSP Mayawati rally live,Kanshi Ram's death anniversary,Parinirvana Diwas,UP News,आकाश आनंद
National News

Zubeen Garg death: Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg arrested

Zubeen Garg
National News

PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport inauguration
Mumbai

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.