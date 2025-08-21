CRPF to Provide Close Protection Security for Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has had her security detail significantly upgraded. Following an attack during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public hearing) at her camp office on Wednesday, the central government has decided to bolster her protection. Sources indicate that responsibility for her security has been transferred from the Delhi Police to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
CM Rekha Gupta already enjoyed Z-category security, but this has now been elevated to Z-plus. Under this new arrangement, CRPF personnel will be deployed for her close protection. Additionally, extra commandos will be stationed at her public appearances, and areas she visits will be under enhanced surveillance.
On Wednesday morning, during the ‘Jan Sunwai’ at the CM’s camp office in Civil Lines, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, attacked the CM. The CM described the incident as a “plot to assassinate her”. The attacker has been arrested, and questioning is ongoing. Following this event, her security arrangements were reviewed, and the CRPF was immediately assigned responsibility for her protection.
Z-plus security is one of the highest levels of protection in India, involving more than 20 security personnel, close protection guards, drivers, and escort vehicles. Sources say additional security forces have been deployed around the CM’s residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.