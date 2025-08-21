CRPF to Provide Close Protection Security for Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

On Wednesday morning, during the ‘Jan Sunwai’ at the CM’s camp office in Civil Lines, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, attacked the CM. The CM described the incident as a “plot to assassinate her”. The attacker has been arrested, and questioning is ongoing. Following this event, her security arrangements were reviewed, and the CRPF was immediately assigned responsibility for her protection.