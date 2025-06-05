Cryptocurrency Investment Scam Defrauds Computer Trader of ₹35 Lakh in Moradabad

Added to Telegram, Then the Fraud Began The victim, Anuj Kumar, was added to a Telegram group named “Data Task 18-7100” on 10 April 2025. This group enticed members with the promise of earning money from home by completing online tasks. Initially, Anuj was given some easy tasks, for which he received small rewards. This gradually increased his trust.

Millions Swindled Under the Guise of Cryptocurrency Investment After some time, the accused lured Anuj into investing in a cryptocurrency called Indicoin. By tempting him with profits, approximately 35 lakh rupees were transferred from a total of five accounts belonging to Anuj and his family to various bank accounts between 10 April and 21 April 2025.

Approached Cyber Police After Realising the Fraud Upon realising the fraud, Anuj Kumar filed a complaint at the cyber police station. The cyber police have registered a case against an unknown perpetrator and launched an investigation.