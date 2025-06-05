scriptCryptocurrency Investment Scam Defrauds Computer Trader of ₹35 Lakh in Moradabad | Latest News | Patrika News
Cryptocurrency Investment Scam Defrauds Computer Trader of ₹35 Lakh in Moradabad

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a computer businessman was defrauded of ₹35 lakh through an online task and cryptocurrency investment scam via a Telegram group.

MoradabadJun 05, 2025 / 09:29 am

Patrika Desk

35 Lakhs Cheated Under Pretext of Crypto Investment: A computer trader from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been defrauded of approximately 35 lakh rupees under the pretext of online tasks and cryptocurrency investment. Anuj Kumar, a resident of Harthala Himgiri Colony in the Civil Lines police station area, was duped of this amount through a Telegram group.

Added to Telegram, Then the Fraud Began

The victim, Anuj Kumar, was added to a Telegram group named “Data Task 18-7100” on 10 April 2025. This group enticed members with the promise of earning money from home by completing online tasks. Initially, Anuj was given some easy tasks, for which he received small rewards. This gradually increased his trust.

Millions Swindled Under the Guise of Cryptocurrency Investment

After some time, the accused lured Anuj into investing in a cryptocurrency called Indicoin. By tempting him with profits, approximately 35 lakh rupees were transferred from a total of five accounts belonging to Anuj and his family to various bank accounts between 10 April and 21 April 2025.

Approached Cyber Police After Realising the Fraud

Upon realising the fraud, Anuj Kumar filed a complaint at the cyber police station. The cyber police have registered a case against an unknown perpetrator and launched an investigation.

Police Investigating, Search for Accused Continues

The Cyber Police Station stated that a report has been filed against an unknown individual based on the victim’s complaint. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused and recover the defrauded amount.

