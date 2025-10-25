Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Cyber Fraud: e-SIM Users Beware, How a Scammer Duped a Doctor of ₹10.5 Lakh

Cyber fraudsters duped a Mumbai doctor of ₹10.5 lakh by luring him with a fake e-SIM. Know what an e-SIM is and how it works...

Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Cyber Fraud (Image: Patrika)

Cyber Fraud: Cyber fraudsters have duped a doctor from Mumbai of ₹10.5 lakh. A cyber fraudster called the doctor claiming that their physical SIM would be deactivated and an e-SIM would be activated within 24 hours. Following this, the cyber fraudsters withdrew ₹10.5 lakh from the doctor's account. Upon realising they had been defrauded, the victimised doctor filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police's cyber cell. In response, the police arrested an office boy working at a hospital in Pune. He is accused of renting out his bank account for transferring the stolen money. The police stated that this is an 'e-SIM upgrade scam', which has become increasingly prevalent in recent times.

What is an e-SIM?

A Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) is a unique digital ID for a phone that connects the mobile to the network. An embedded SIM (e-SIM) is a digital version of this, built directly into the phone or smartwatch. This eliminates the need for a separate physical SIM card.

What is the e-SIM Upgrade Scam?

Speaking to The Indian Express, MP Police cyber expert Dipendra Singh explained that in this scam, cyber fraudsters pose as staff from a telecom service provider and interact with the victim. They persuade the victim to share OTPs or install apps, while talking about SIM upgrades. Once the victim agrees, they ask for an OTP, then deactivate the original SIM. Subsequently, they activate a duplicate e-SIM on their own device, gaining access to email and bank accounts to commit fraud.

Keep Spam Alerts On in Calling Apps

Dipendra Singh advised staying vigilant against cyber fraud by enabling spam alerts on applications like Truecaller and any other calling apps used. He cautioned against being swayed by anyone discussing SIM upgrades.

Regarding such scams, Jyoti Singh, co-founder of Plus 91 Labs, stated that verification should always begin with suspicion and independent validation. Avoid engaging with unsolicited calls or messages, no matter how legitimate they may seem. Always verify such requests directly with your service provider's official app, website, or helpline.

Be Wary of These Things

Jyoti Singh highlighted several points that people should be cautious about. She mentioned that fraudsters often create a sense of urgency, pressuring users to act quickly without proper verification. Sudden calls or messages demanding immediate action should be viewed with suspicion. Requests for sensitive information like PINs or OTPs through unofficial channels are a major warning sign. Digital interfaces that mimic legitimate services may exhibit subtle flaws, such as typos in text or URLs, altered domains, and unusual design elements or layouts.

Jyoti Singh added that the industry should move towards secure, app-based verification models based on the zero-trust principle, where every request is validated through device identity, behavioural patterns, and geolocation before approval.

In this context, expert Vijendra Yadav commented that CIOs and CISOs should view e-SIM scams as a wake-up call to adopt zero-trust access frameworks that go beyond passwords or SIMs, focusing on immutable context.

What to Do If You Are Scammed

If you fall victim to cyber fraud, contact your bank immediately upon realising it. Block your card or UPI account and halt further transactions. Additionally, file a complaint on the National Cybercrime Portal at cybercrime.gov.in. Keep screenshots, messages, and emails related to the fraud as evidence.

Published on:

25 Oct 2025 11:17 am

English News / National News / Cyber Fraud: e-SIM Users Beware, How a Scammer Duped a Doctor of ₹10.5 Lakh

