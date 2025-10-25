Cyber Fraud: e-SIM Users Beware, How a Scammer Duped a Doctor of ₹10.5 Lakh

Cyber Fraud: Cyber fraudsters have duped a doctor from Mumbai of ₹10.5 lakh. A cyber fraudster called the doctor claiming that their physical SIM would be deactivated and an e-SIM would be activated within 24 hours. Following this, the cyber fraudsters withdrew ₹10.5 lakh from the doctor's account. Upon realising they had been defrauded, the victimised doctor filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police's cyber cell. In response, the police arrested an office boy working at a hospital in Pune. He is accused of renting out his bank account for transferring the stolen money. The police stated that this is an 'e-SIM upgrade scam', which has become increasingly prevalent in recent times.