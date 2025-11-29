Cyclone Ditwah Wreaks Havoc in Sri Lanka, PM Modi Announces Major Aid, Alert Issued in India

IMD Alert on Cyclone Ditwah: Cyclone Ditwah has caused severe devastation in Sri Lanka. More than 56 people have died in accidents caused by the cyclone. India has announced aid for disaster-affected Sri Lanka. On Friday, India delivered essential relief supplies to cyclone-affected Sri Lanka. PM Modi stated that New Delhi is prepared to provide further assistance to deal with the situation. Meanwhile, Cyclone Ditwah is moving towards India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an alert in this regard.