Cyclone Ditwah Wreaks Havoc in Sri Lanka, PM Modi Announces Major Aid, Alert Issued in India

Cyclone Ditwah has wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, with over 56 people confirmed dead. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for India concerning the cyclone today.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

cyclone ditwah

Cyclone Ditwah (Photo: IANS)

IMD Alert on Cyclone Ditwah: Cyclone Ditwah has caused severe devastation in Sri Lanka. More than 56 people have died in accidents caused by the cyclone. India has announced aid for disaster-affected Sri Lanka. On Friday, India delivered essential relief supplies to cyclone-affected Sri Lanka. PM Modi stated that New Delhi is prepared to provide further assistance to deal with the situation. Meanwhile, Cyclone Ditwah is moving towards India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an alert in this regard.

India is Ready to Help

The Government of India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to assist Sri Lanka. Under this, the first consignment of relief materials was delivered by the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frontline ship INS Udaygiri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, "My deepest condolences to those in Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort, and speedy recovery of all affected families."

He added that in solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has immediately dispatched relief materials and essential humanitarian assistance and disaster relief aid under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'. As the situation evolves, we stand ready to provide further assistance. In line with India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in its time of need.

Relief Material Sent to Colombo

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' has been launched to help Sri Lanka cope with the deaths and destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah. INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri handed over relief materials in Colombo. Further action is underway.

56 People Dead

At least 56 people have died in Sri Lanka due to floods and landslides. According to Sri Lankan authorities, more than 43,900 people from 12,313 families have been affected by the adverse weather.

Alert Issued in India Today

Cyclone Ditwah is moving towards the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in these states. It is expected to reach the Southwest Bay of Bengal near the coastal areas of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh by the morning of November 30, 2025. The administration has urged people to remain alert and has strictly advised against venturing into the sea.

